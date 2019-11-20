These are all the coolest electric motorcycles we saw at EICMA 2019

The Milan Motorcycle Show (EICMA) is the largest motorcycle trade show in the world each year. We went into EICMA 2019 expecting to see a number of major electric motorcycle announcements and debuts. And we were not disappointed! Here is a roundup of the best electric motorcycles from the show.

Verge TS with hubless rear wheel motor

Verge (formerly RMK) showed off the production version of their TS (formerly E2) electric motorcycle. The Verge TS was one of the most unique electric motorcycles at the entire show – and I walked over 40,000 steps at the show to see a lot of electric motorcycles, so that’s saying something!

The bike’s powerful motor is hidden in the rear wheel, yet you’ll notice the wheel is also hubless. The 80 kW motor is actually housed in the rim of the wheel and produces a powerful 1,000 Nm of torque measured at the rear wheel (which I guess is also measured at the motor, in this case).

We’ve seen prototypes of this bike become increasingly more impressive, but it’s great to finally see the production version as this bike heads to market.

CAKE Ösa electric utility bike

CAKE is well known for its decidedly Swedish-styled electric dirt and road bikes. But the company surprised everyone with a totally new type of electric utility motorcycle.

The CAKE Ösa is designed with modularity in mind and offers over 1,000 combinations of accessories. The Ösa can function as a portable power station to supply electricity to power tools, light and music shows, campsites, and many other off-grid applications.

The CAKE Ösa features a top speed of 63 mph (100 km/h) and sports a 7 kW continuous, 10 kW peak motor driving a Gates Carbon Belt Drive.

KYMCO RevoNEX electric motorcycle

Last year KYMCO took to the EICMA 2018 Milan Motorcycle Show to debut an electric superbike, the KYMCO SuperNEX. The bike was pretty impressive, but it could be a while before it sees production, if it ever does.

But this year the company unveiled a new electric motorcycle that borrows heavily from the SuperNEX, yet actually has an estimated release scheduled for 2021. The new KYMCO RevoNEX electric motorcycle will be the company’s first electric motorcycle to market. With a top speed of 200 km/h (120 mph) and a 6-speed gearbox, it should be a blast to ride.

Ottobike MXR electric supermoto

Move over Zero FXS?

Maybe. There’s a new electric supermoto in the works and this one looks pretty cool. Ottobike has developed the MXR electric bike and plans to take it to market next year.

The Ottobike MXR offers an 11 kW continuous rated mid-drive motor with a liquid cooling system that is shared with the electronic speed controller. Despite just an 11 kW rating, the peak power of the motor is undoubtedly higher.

The bike is rated for a maximum torque of 45 Nm (33 lb-ft) at the motor, which powers the rear wheel with a chain drive up to 120 km/h (75 mph).

VOGE ER10

The VOGE ER10 is an interesting electric streetbike, partly because we first met it as the Sur Ron White Ghost. But VOGE bought the rights to the design and presented it as the VOGE ER10, an electric motorcycle that should compete nicely with 125cc to 250cc gas motorcycles.

It has a 100 km/h (62 mph) top speed, which fills the gap between highway-capable electric motorcycles like the entirety of Zero’s entire lineup and other smaller electric motorcycles that are meant purely for city travel.

The VOGE ER 10’s liquid-cooled mid-drive motor is swingarm-mounted and rated at 6 kW (8 hp). It’s a bit small for its speed rating, but the motor actually puts out closer to 14 kW (18.8 hp) of peak power. With that electric torque, the ER10 is likely to offer sporty acceleration, especially considering the bike only weighs 115 kg (250 lb).

Sur Ron Storm Bee

It’s fair to say that the Sur Ron Storm Bee was one of the more hotly anticipated electric bikes of the show. Sur Ron has made an impressive showing with its smaller Light Bee electric trail bike, and everyone wanted to see what happened when Sur Ron set out to make a full-size electric motorcycle.

The Sur Ron Storm Bee sports a forged aluminum frame, an air-cooled 22.5 kW (30 hp) mid-drive motor and a 4.6 kWh battery. With a top speed of 110 km/h (68 mph) and both off-road and street-legal models on the way, the Storm Bee will be one to watch.

Zero DSR Black Forest Edition

Zero Motorcycles was at the show with a variety of electric motorcycles including the new SR/F electric streetfighter that we saw unveiled in February.

But the bike that really drew attention was the DSR Black Forest, which is an adventure-optioned version of the Zero DSR Dual Sport electric motorcycle. It started out as a Europe-only option but was brought mainstream this year and became available in all Zero markets.

Super Soco CPx electric scooter

It wasn’t just electric motorcycles that drew attention at EICMA. Electric scooters like the new Super Soco CPx also brought in large crowds at EICMA 2019.

The scooter features a 4 kW (5.3 hp) electric motor and has a top speed of 90 km/h (55 mph).

It’s not quite as impressive looking as the TC Max electric motorcycle that Super Soco unveiled last year, but it still holds its own as one of the faster e-scooters on the market.

NIU electric scooters

Sticking with electric scooters, NIU also showed off new models and bumped speeds up to 70 km/h (44 mph) on its M-series electric scooter.

But just as impressive as its electric scooters, NIU showed off a new electric bicycle model that wowed the crowd. With a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) and the same large battery used in some of NIU’s scooters, the NIU EB-01 electric bicycle is a sight to behold.

Harley-Davidson electric bicycle prototypes

While we’re on the subject of electric bicycles, check out Harley-Davidson’s e-bike prototypes.

We don’t know any tech specs yet, but we were able to learn a lot from seeing the prototypes.

The bikes include mid-drive motors with belt transmissions, hydraulic disc brakes with giant rotors and built-in lights designed into the frames. The bikes generally display a high level of fit and finish, especially for prototypes.

Harley-Davidson expects to get its electric bicycles out to market this year, so we’re excited to see what they can do with them.

Horwin CR6 Pro 6-speed electric motorcycle

Horwin provided some early info about their new electric motorcycles before the show, but it was great to get to see them in person and get the whole scoop.

They actually unveiled two new bikes, the CR6 and CR6 Pro. Both are 125cc-class and can reach speeds of approximately 60 mph (100 km/h), but the CR6 Pro gets a fancy 6-speed manual gearbox.

The bikes take on a classic look that I actually find quite attractive. Both bikes are coming to Europe soon, where the CR6 will cost €5,890 while the CR6 Pro will set you back €6,990, both including VAT.

Hadin Panther ‘American style’ electric cruiser

Hadin, a Chinese company that pitches itself as a California company by using some rather flexible logic, showed off their new electric cruiser motorcycles.

Despite the company’s odd origin story, the bikes are actually pretty good looking. The Hadin Panther is built on a hand-welded aluminum trellis frame and looks a bit like a knock off Harley. The Panasonic battery is rated for 160 km (100 miles) of range. The bike has a top speed of 130 km/h (80 mph) from its 45 kW (60 hp motor). Prices are expected to land in the mid-$20k range.

With all of these interesting electric motorcycles, scooters and electric bicycles taking over the show in such force, I can’t wait to see EVs become a majority of the show in just a few more years.

