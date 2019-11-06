NIU reveals new 44 MPH electric scooters and a 28 MPH electric bicycle

NIU has an extensive line of popular electric scooters, but that hasn’t stopped the company from innovating even further.

NIU is here at the EICMA 2019 Milan Motorcycle Show to debut its newest models, and we got an up-close look at the new rides. This year’s additions to the NIU product line include three electric scooters and an electric bicycle.

NIU MQiGT electric scooter

NIU’s two-seater M-series of electric scooters get the GT treatment with a speed boost up to 70 km/h (44 mph).

The scooter features a 3,000 W Bosch rear hub motor, making it a more powerful version of the company’s previous MQi electric scooters. It also features either a single or dual 2 kWh battery.

And unlike most electric scooter companies that advertise unrealistic ranges in non-real world scenarios, NIU tells you exactly what you can expect out of the scooter. The NIU MQiGT electric scooter gets the following range ratings with the dual battery option:

135 km (84 mi) at 25 km/h (15 mph)

95 km (59 mi) at 45 km/h (28 mph)

55 km (34 mi) at 70 km/h (44 mph)

NIU NQiGTs Pro electric scooter

The NIU NQiGTs Pro electric scooter is designed for suburban commuters that have more demanding requirements than most city commuters.

The NIU NQiGTs Pro gets larger 14-in wheels, upgraded suspension, and dual 2.1 kWh batteries for a total 4.2 kWh of capacity. The scooter also gets a 3,000 W Bosch rear hub motor.

NIU rates the scooter’s range as follows:

150 km (93 mi) at 25 km/h (15 mph)

100 km (62 mi) at 45 km/h (28 mph)

70 km (44 mi) at 70 km/h (44 mph)

NIU UQiGT Pro

NIU’s U-series has been the companies smallest – and cutest – electric scooter line. It’s the scooter that bridges the gap between electric bicycles and larger electric scooters and is more portable than the rest of NIU’s scooter line up. If you need to take your scooter in an elevator up to your office or apartment for some reason, this is the one you want.

And this year the UQiGT Pro improves upon the U-series line with upgrades including larger 15-in wheels to improve the ride quality on pockmarked city streets. The new model reaches a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph) yet retains its small and lightweight package.

Power comes from a 1,200 W Bosch hub motor in the rear wheel.

The NIU UQiGT Pro gets the following range ratings:

85 km (53 mi) at 25 km/h (15 mph)

50 km (31 mi) at 45 km/h (28 mph)

NIU Aero EB-01 electric bicycle

NIU claims that its new Aero EB-01 is the most energy-efficient vehicle that the company has ever made. And that makes sense, considering most of their scooters don’t get the benefit of human-powered assistance.

The Aero EB-01 features a 1 kWh removable battery and has a top speed of 25 km/h (15 mph) in the EU, or a much more fun 45 km/h (28 mph) in the US.

The Aero EB-01 leverages NIU’s experience in electric scooter building and combines it with the convenience of a lightweight electric bicycle.

As such, the EB-01 benefits from full suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, a scooter style dashboard display, and LED lighting more consistent with scooter lighting including high and low beam lights.

When is NIU expanding its electric scooters and bicycles to the US?

NIU is still working on its rollout in the US and has made significant progress. So far, the N-series scooters have passed all DOT homologation requirements and NIU expects to open its first retail locations in the US this spring, or potentially as early as this winter in the southern US.

In total, NIU hopes to open around 10 exclusive NIU stores in the US in 2020 and partner with existing dealerships to have as many as 50 retail locations across the US.

