Here’s all the coolest electric motorcycles headed to the Milan Motorcycle Show

EICMA 2019, or the Milan Motorcycle Show, begins on Tuesday, November 5th. EICMA is the biggest international motorcycle trade show of the year and is where most companies choose to make their new motorcycle announcements. Last year saw an impressive showing of electric motorcycles, and this year is already shaping up to be even bigger.

Here we’ve compiled a complete rundown of every electric motorcycle company that we are expecting big news or product unveilings from.

We’ll be on-site at the show in Milan and will be reporting on all of the new production announcements directly from the show floor.

Based on early reports, there will be a myriad of new electric motorcycles making their debut at the show. It looks like I’ll have a lot of material to update my yearly industry guide book: Electric Motorcycles 2019.

Below you’ll find a list of what we’re expecting to see, but keep in mind that there are surprises every year.

RMK E2 electric motorcycle

The RMK E2 is an incredibly innovative electric motorcycle with a hubless rear wheel.

But not only is that rear wheel hubless, it actually houses the entire motor in the rim.

We’ve seen prototypes of the RMK E2 electric motorcycle before, and we even recently got a look at a few spy shots of the iconic bike.

But this year the company will be unveiling the production version of the bike and we look forward to learning all of the specs and pricing info.

Kymco RevoNEX electric scooter/motorcycle

KYMCO unveiled their 155 mph (250 km/h) electric sport bike at last year’s EICMA.

This year they’ve teased a new upcoming electric motorbike known as the RevoNEX. The company has referred to it as a maxi scooter but the single teaser image we’ve seen makes it look more like an electric motorcycle.

It’s hard to say for sure without any more details, but we’ll know everything next week.

Hadin Panther electric cruiser motorcycle

When we first ran across the Hadin Panther last weekend, we had some serious questions about rather dubious aspects of the company’s claims.

But after finally reaching a company representative and learning more about this “American-style electric cruiser motorcycle”, it sounds like it might be the real deal.

The company has shown off a number of photos of the bike and will be doing a full reveal at the show.

CAKE Ösa electric motorbike

Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer CAKE will be at EICMA 2019 to debut its newest electric motorbike, the CAKE Ösa.

We’ve seen a number of teaser images of the new bike but we still don’t really know what it is. The major hints we’ve gotten from CAKE so far are that it will feature a highly modular setup and is designed to be a portable powerpack, likely indicating that its battery can charge other devices.

It will also sport a Gates Carbon Belt Drive system instead of a chain drive, which should mean even quieter operation.

As one of the more unique looking electric motorcycle debuts coming this year, we’ll be excited to report back on what exactly the CAKE Ösa turns out to be.

Horwin electric motorcycle with manual gearbox

Horwin will be showing off two new electric motorcycles at this year’s EICMA show: The Horwin CR6 and CR6 Pro.

The two light electric motorcycles are actually fairly similar, with the CR6 Pro being a higher speed model that also features a 5-speed manual gearbox. Both take on something of a retro cafe racer vibe.

The bikes aren’t large, likely providing performance similar to the 125cc class of motorbikes. The entry-level CR6 will have a maximum speed of just 95 km/h (59 mph), while the CR6 Pro will top out at 105 km/h (65 mph).

Could NIU be showing off its own electric motorcycle?

NIU is well known for its wide range of electric scooters.

But based on some spy shots that we received recently, we think there’s a chance that the company will unveil a new electric motorcycle sometime soon.

A rider was spotted near NIU’s factory in China on a camouflaged electric motorcycle and wearing a pair of NIU pants.

It could be an elaborate ruse, or NIU could be ready to break out of the scooter-sphere and into more powerful two-wheeled electric vehicles.

Zero Motorcycles to show off DSR Black Forest

Zero recently unveiled its 2020 lineup of electric motorcycles.

And while there weren’t any shockers or hardware revolutions (which is fair since the company unveiled its new flagship SR/F electric streetfighter recently), the company announced a new edition to global lineup: The DSR Black Forest edition. This modification to the base DSR turns the dual sport electric bike into an adventure bike. The Black Forest DSR was previously only available in Europe, but will now be offered globally. And Zero will have at least one on display at the show.

There’s a smaller chance of this, but Zero could be ready to show off a new version of its SR/F as well. We recently learned about a new SR/F with a full fairing being tested in California. If this is legit, it could mean that Zero has more SR/F news coming soon.

2020 Tacita T-Cruise

We’re also expecting to see the new 2020 T-Cruise from Italy’s Tacita.

The cruiser-style electric motorcycle is one of the few to include a manual gearbox.

We recently reported on the upcoming T-Cruises’s tech specs, but we’ll be excited to see it unveiled for the first time in person.

Energica

Energica will be in attendance to reveal its latest 2020 Energica Ego. The company’s flagship electric motorcycle is also its fastest and looks to be getting another spec sheet boost.

We’ve actually already gotten a look at the bike, but we don’t yet know any details about improvements under the panels. We can speculate about battery advancements that could allow more power and better range, but we’ll have to wait until the show to find out for sure.

Ducati’s new electric bicycles

Alright, this one isn’t technically a new electric motorcycle – even though we’ve been promised a Ducati electric motorcycle from the company’s CEO himself.

But until that day comes, we’ll have to be happy with what Ducati gives us in the electric space. And at EICMA 2019, that will be three new electric bicycles.

Each is more expensive than the next, but they certainly do look like a lot of fun.

Sur Ron Storm Bee

Sur Ron has been hyping their recently unveiled and street-legal Storm Bee electric motorcycle. It’s an upgrade over the previous Sur Ron Light Bee (Firefly) electric motorcycle in both speed and power, likely rivaling 125cc gas bikes.

This will be the first time we’ll see the Storm Bee in the flesh, so we’ll be sure to share as much info about it as we can gather.

Voge ER10 (Sur Ron White Ghost)

Voge is the company that bought the rights to the Sur Ron White Ghost electric motorcycle.

We thought the White Ghost was as mythical as the spirit it was named after, especially since we hadn’t heard a peep about it in over two years. But we recently got a look at the updated design, now under the name Voge ER10. And it looks like it should be a fairly competitive light electric motorcycle.

Otto bike

Otto is a lesser-known electric motorcycle manufacturer but the company showed off some impressive designs at last year’s EICMA show.

We don’t actually know what they’ll be showing off this year, but they are on the official EICMA 2019 exhibitor list so we’ll definitely be catching up with the Otto Bike team to see what progress they’ve made in the last year.

BRP has a pile of new concept vehicles

BRP recently revealed a number of new electric concept vehicles in Las Vegas. The offerings ranged from electric scooters and motorcycles to watercraft and go-karts.

We don’t know for sure what they’ll have at the EICMA 2019 show, but we’d love to see some of these electric concepts up close!

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson is one of the few major electric motorcycle manufacturers to explore adding electric motorcycles to their lineup. And not only has H-D explored the idea, but they’ve developed a pretty amazing bike in the Harley-Davidson LiveWire. Despite having a production hiccup that halted production (and was ultimately just an issue in a single bike) the LiveWire is actually a blast to ride. I should know, I had one of the first-ever test rides.

But we’ve seen the LiveWire from just about every angle at this point. What I’m really interested in seeing more of are the awesome looking electric scooter, electric dirt bike, electric bicycle and other smaller form factor electric motorbikes that H-D is working on. With any luck, the company will have them on display at the show and I’ll be excited to check them out in the hopes of gleaning more details.

Gates Carbon Drive

Gates is the leading manufacturer of belt drive systems used in electric motorcycles. They are said to be showing off new products at EICMA this year, and hopefully, we’ll get to see them in action on some pretty cool electric motorcycles.

If we do then we’ll be sure to include it in our “Best of EICMA 2019” roundup of the show!

Stay tuned for updates from EICMA!

Surely there will be even more news coming out of the 2019 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show. But these are the big names we already know or suspect will have something new and exciting on display. Our reporting from the event will begin on Tuesday, November 5th. So make sure you check back here on Electrek for all the latest news on the hottest new electric motorcycles of the show.

