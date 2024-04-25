Genesis unveils new G80 EV Magma concept teasing latest Tesla Model S Plaid rival

A new sporty Genesis electric car is poised to compete with Tesla’s Model S Plaid. Genesis revealed the G80 EV Magma Concept alongside its newly designed Electrified G80 at the Beijing Auto Show. Can the high-performance Genesis compete with Tesla’s Model S Plaid?

Genesis is quickly making its presence known in the new electric era. The luxury automaker’s sales have grown in the US, its second-largest market, from 7,000 in 2016 to over 69,000 last year.

With sales surging, Genesis overtook Infiniti in US sales as it closes in on luxury rivals Porsche, which sold 75,415 vehicles in the US, Land Rover (71,727), and Volvo (128,350). Genesis’ EV sales quadrupled in the US last year, outpacing Lexus and Lucid.

Like most automakers, Genesis aims to grow the brand in the world’s largest EV market. China’s domestic automakers like BYD and NIO dominate the market as foreign brands are being squeezed out.

Genesis reaffirmed its commitment to the region at the Beijing Auto Show, debuting the new G80 EV Magma Concept alongside the new Electrified G80 and several other high-performance cars.

Genesis G80 EV Magma Concept (Source: Genesis)

Meet the Genesis G80 EV Magma Concept

The G80 EV Magma is the second all-electric vehicle in the brand’s new high-performance unit.

Genesis introduced the GV60 Magma last month after teaming up with legendary racer Jacky Ickx. Magma is “the brand’s expansion into the realm of high-performance vehicles.

The GV60 Magma takes Genesis’ first EV, the GV60, and fuses a sporty design with a lower center of gravity for enhanced control and performance.

Genesis G80 EV Magma Concept (Source: Genesis)

Meanwhile, the G80 EV looks to be the brand’s answer to the Tesla Model S Plaid. The electric car builds on the Electrified G80 with a more athletic design fused with added performance and style.

One of the first things you will notice is the redesigned front grille. The G80 EV Magma also features wider fenders and a new bumper reminiscent of iconic race cars. Like the GV60 Magma, the new EV is lowered for better handling.

According to Genesis, an advanced suspension, high-performance wheels, and added ventilation significantly upgrade the vehicle’s capabilities.

Genesis G80 EV Magma next to the redesigned Electrified G80 (Source: Genesis)

The G80 EV Magma was introduced alongside a newly designed Electrified G80, X Gran Berlinetta Concept, and GV60 Magma Concept.

Genesis also recently revealed the Neolum concept, previewing its first full-size electric SUV. It will spearhead the brand’s new tech and design offensive.