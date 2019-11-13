Electrek caught up with Horwin at the EICMA 2019 Milan Motorcycle Show this year to check out its new line of electric motorcycles. The company debuted the Horwin CR6 and Horwin CR6 Pro, the latter of which features a manual gear-box.

Both of Horwin’s new models take on classic motorbike styling, a common theme in electric motorcycle debuts this year. Both fit approximately into the 125cc class of motorbikes and will be classified as L3e in Europe.

Between the two, the CR6 Pro offers higher power, faster speeds and more features.

Horwin CR6 Pro electric motorcycle

The Horwin CR6 Pro tops out at 105 km/h (65 mph) and is powered by an 11 kW (15 hp) mid-drive motor.

Tucked around that 11 kW motor is a 5-speed manual gearbox – something we don’t often see in electric motorcycles.

At the rear wheel, the CR6 Pro generates just over 300 NM (221 lb-ft) of torque. That’s sufficient to accelerate the 140 kg (308 lb) bike to a 0-60 km/h (0-37 mph) time of 6 seconds. Not the quickest electric motorcycle out there (and not by a long shot), but we’re talking about modest power levels here.

The 4 kWh battery in the Horwin CR6 Pro is comprised of Panasonic battery cells. It is rated for a range of 130 km (80 mi) at city speeds averaging around 45 km/h (28 mph).

A combined braking system links the front and rear hydraulic disc brakes.

Horwin CR6 electric motorcycle

The CR6’s specs are just a bit shy of its CR6 Pro big brother, but it also lacks the 5-speed manual gearbox, shaving off around 6 kg (13 lb) from the bike. Instead, the Horwin CR6 is a single-speed electric motorcycle like most others in the industry.

The CR6’s top speed is 95 km/h (59 mph) and the bike sports a lower power 7.2 kW (9.6 hp) motor.

You’ll find the same 4 kWh Panasonic battery pack on both the Horwin CR6 and CR6 Pro. However, the CR6’s lower power rating helps it eke out better range to the tune of 150 km (93 mi).

The only other major difference between the two is that the CR6 Pro includes a digital display while the CR6 has an analog-style tachometer with inset digital battery meter and speedometer.

Availability in Europe

The bikes are currently available in Europe and Horwin is working on expanding its dealer network.

The CR6 is priced at €5,890 while the CR6 Pro will set you back €6,990, including EU VAT.

