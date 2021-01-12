Upcoming electric trucks: Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 EV, and GMC Hummer EV compared

As the world moves into 2021, electric vehicles are a major storyline. Even long-established and more traditional automakers (some with over 100 years of experience) have finally wisened up and pivoted toward EVs to stay competitive. In the next couple years, three major automotive brands, old and new, will release three highly anticipated electric trucks. We’re speaking about Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 EV pickup truck, and GMC’s modern spin on a gas-guzzling behemoth with the Hummer EV.

With that said, the fleet of electric vehicles worldwide, although growing immensely is still a small piece of the automotive pie. EV sedans were the groundbreakers and record setters as they are generally smaller and less expensive to manufacture. Now that EV automakers seem to have found a stride in production and battery innovations, larger electric trucks are beginning to become an impending reality.

Here’s a side-by-side breakdown outlining how each of these hyped EV trucks came to be and how they compare to one another based on what we know thus far.

Tesla Cybertruck

Let’s start with the youngest automaker on this list in Tesla. Its 17 years of mere existence may pale in comparison to the combined 126 years of experience between Ford Motors and General Motors Company (GMC). That being said, their experience lies mostly with combustion engines and fossils fuels. When it comes to electric vehicles, Tesla’s market cap valuation of $700 billion has ensured a comfortable seat at the top of the EV food chain. Trust that as these other automakers develop their own electric vehicles, the Tesla logo is the target at the center of their office dartboard.

Cybertruck was unveiled in November of 2019 via a glass-shattering Tesla reveal, showcasing unique design and performance. The Cybertruck stands out as the most futuristic looking electric truck on this production list… and on any list for that matter. The exterior is comprised of an exoskeleton of 30x cold-rolled stainless-steel structural skin and Tesla armored glass for its windows.

Updates on the Cybertruck were somewhat slow-moving after the unveiling — a solar roof option will offer an additional 15 miles of range each day and a matte black exterior has also been confirmed. Regardless, the hype was real; Tesla tallied over 250,000 pre-orders in the first week. By February 2020, they were at half a million. Last Electrek checked, the count was over 650,000 pre-orders.

Even though the Cybertruck is still about a year from its first scheduled delivery, CEO Elon Musk and the Tesla team have already been working on design improvements. Last November, Musk revealed Tesla’s plans to release an updated Cybertruck design. As for a timeline, Musk said, “a month or so,” but no updates thus far. Keep an eye on our Tesla Cybertruck guide for the latest news as it comes.

Ford F-150 EV

Ford Motor Company has remained a top name in automotive manufacturing since the early 1900s and remains one of the largest automakers in the world today. At one point in history, Ford and GM were two of the top three automakers in the world by market share. While Ford remains a major global player in the auto market, it has seen its share shrink in recent years, especially as the EV market grows.

That said, Ford’s F-series has been around for over 70 years and still remains a banner vehicle line for the automaker. These sales have helped the F-series remain the best selling pickup in the US since the early ’80s. In order to save costs and stay competitive, Ford chose to discontinue many of its sedans to focus on what has always sold well for it — trucks and SUVs.

F-150 is… going electric?

Not to miss the inevitable electric wave of greener vehicles, Ford has made a huge pivot in recent years toward finally embracing hybrid and electric options in its fleet. A few years ago, the automaker promised an influx of all-electric vehicles and hybrids. In addition to the much-hyped Mustang Mach-E, the American automaker has now adapted a second Ford staple toward all-electric.

The Ford F-150 electric remains the most clouded with mystery (and perhaps uncertainty) in comparison to the other two trucks on this list. So far, we know the prototype can drift through the snow like a Fast & Furious film and can tow over one million pounds in train carts. The hype is impressive and the F-150 electric looks like it can take a beating. However, other than videos of prototypes, there aren’t too many specs to showcase at this point. This is apparent in the comparison chart provided below. Rest assured that as more details inside and out of this upcoming EV emerge, we will update everything.

In the meantime, this electric version of a Ford mainstay is currently scheduled to begin delivering in mid-2022. For now, keep checking our Ford F-150 guide for the latest and greatest.

GMC Hummer EV

The last electric truck on our list is an old face with a fresh coat of eco-friendly makeup. GMC stands for General Motors Company and is undoubtedly the most brilliant name for a division of General Motors. The GMC brand focuses on SUVs, pickups, and other large vehicles. It’s known to put more of a luxury tag on these trucks in comparison to GM’s Chevrolet counterpart.

The Hummer saga began as a civilian version of a military Humvee fit for the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the early 90s. GM purchased the Hummer name in 1998 and moved to produce three different versions of the massive vehicle: The H1, H2, and H9… kidding, it was obviously the H3 (remember how clever GM is?) After a decade’s worth of glory in music videos and various MTV shows, the gas tank on the Hummer’s life dropped drastically close to “E.”

This was due in large part to the 2008 recession and the world’s demand for limited fossil fuels. The H2’s 10 average mpg probably didn’t help its cause either. By 2010, the last H3 rolled off the GM assembly line and dealerships began to shut their doors.

The rebirth of the Hummer

Ten years later, GM used the millions of eyes on the NFL Super Bowl to tease that Hummer was back and would be sold under the GMC brand. Oh, and it’s fully electric this time. Cut to last fall, when consumers (and Electrek) were able to get eyes on the new Hummer EV and what it will offer.

GM originally admitted it did not have a working prototype when it unveiled the truck. However, last December it released some impressive footage of a working Hummer EV to the masses. While the most affordable version of the new Hummer is not slated to roll out until 2024, customers can expect more expensive and decked-out versions in 2022 and 2023. If that’s too long of a wait for you fear not, GM has an Edition 1 Hummer electric coming late 2021 — but it will cost you over $100K. Although, if you didn’t reserve an Edition 1 already, you may have to wait longer. GMC reported that this version sold out in 10 minutes after launching in December. How many new pre-orders actually sold out still remains unclear, though.

Furthermore, the specs GM has shared on the Edition 1 Hummer sound pretty impressive (see chart below). For more details about pricing and trims, Electrek’s Fred Lambert shared an awesome breakdown of the Hummer EV as well.

As always, check out our Hummer EV guide for the latest updates and news regarding whether Arnold goes electric or not.

Cybertruck vs. F-150 EV vs. Hummer EV

As promised, below is a comparison chart of what we currently know about each electric truck. These specs exist in piecemeal all over these automaker’s websites and have been collected into a nifty little chart for you. It’s important to note some claims (ahem, GMC) have yet to actually be demonstrated. In Ford’s case, most of the details of the F-150 electric remain a mystery, so please forgive all the “TBCs,” at least for now.

As we learn more, trust that this chart will be updated:

Tesla Cybertruck has a head start

Based on the information we have right now, Tesla’s Cybertruck is a front runner in many of the categories. Sure, they’re the only automaker on the list to provide all of the specs listed above, but it’s more than that. Tesla’s tri-motor AWD version of the Cybertruck still currently remains $10,000 less than the least expensive GMC Hummer EV2. Not to mention it’s scheduled to deliver almost three years earlier.

GMC’s Hummer Edition 1 will offer a tri-motor AWD powertrain and is talking a big game in horsepower and acceleration. However, the Cybertruck tri-motor trim is still a wiser option based solely on price. While they are both set to debut before the end of 2021 (we will see about that), the Cybertruck will reportedly cost over $42,000 less. You can save that dough and buy a Model 3 to tow behind it or something.

Ford’s electric F-150 is truthfully not worth comparing at this point in time, based on how little its manufacturer has shared. With the current starting price around $41,000 for a 2021 F-150 Hybrid, one can imagine that a full-electric version will be more expensive. That being said, if Ford has one thing going for it at this early point is its name. The F-150 is still the go-to pickup truck. If the electric version can deliver payloads and towing capacity comparable to its ICE predecessor, one would hope that Ford loyalists would make the switch.

Comparing Cybertruck, F-150 EV, and Hummer EV will take time

Again, the clear winner in the EV truck race will have to be determined over time. Each of these large automakers has lengthy rollouts planned for each of their trucks’ multiple powertrains. Who knows, perhaps a lesser-known EV manufacturer can get a truck to market first and acquire some of the customers waiting for one of these three. Time will certainly tell; for now, keep it here for updates as they surface.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.