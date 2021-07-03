Elon Musk confirms Tesla Cybertruck will have 4-wheel steering like Hummer EV’s ‘Crab mode’

Elon Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck will be equipped 4-wheel directional steering resulting in a feature similar to the Hummer EV’s ‘Crab mode’.

Over the last year, Musk has been talking about Tesla unveiling an updated version of the Cybertruck ahead of the start of production, which is still officially planned for later this year.

The CEO has talked about Tesla updating the Cybertruck’s adaptive air suspension. They also talked about making the truck smaller, but Musk scrapped that plan after a design review back in May of 2020.

While the automaker scrapped plans for a smaller Cybertruck for the time being, some slight modifications to the design and dimensions are expected.

More recently, he has been saying that the production will look almost exactly the same as the prototype unveiled back in 2019 and he has also missed some timelines to unveil the updated version.

When asked about an update on the Cybertruck, Musk said on Twitter last night that it will be “almost exactly what was shown”:

“Friday afternoons are usually Tesla design studio time. Cybertruck will be almost exactly what was shown.”

That would indicate that an unveiling of an update is not in the plans anymore or at least not on the timeline previously announced.

But then, Musk added the biggest tidbit of new information about the Cybertruck yet.

The CEO confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck is going to have 4-wheel steering:

“We’re adding rear wheel steering, so it can do tight turns and maneuver with high agility.”

That sounds just like the “Crab mode” that GM unveiled in the new GMC Hummer EV.

The pickup truck is stacked with a ton of very impressive features, and one of the most impressive of them is “Crab Mode.”

Not unlike a crab walking on its sides, the Hummer EV has a four-wheel steering system that enables it to move diagonally in a straight line.

GMC described the feature:

“The supertruck’s industry-leading Crab Mode1 feature is enabled by the GMC HUMMER EV’s four-wheel steering capability, allowing it to move in a diagonal direction – functionality that is tailor-made for off-roading customers.”

Recently, we have seen a beat-up GMC Hummer EV prototypedo its crab walk in traffic. It’s impressive.

Now it sounds like Tesla’s own electric pickup truck is going to have the same or similar feature.

