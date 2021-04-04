GM unveils Hummer EV SUV version starting at $80,000, but it is going to take a while

After the GMC Hummer EV pickup, GM is now unveiling a SUV version of the Hummer EV and it starts at $80,000, but it is going to take a while for them to bring it to market.

Last year, GM unveiled the GMC Hummer EV, a 350-mile electric pickup truck with an $80,000 starting price.

The revival of the Hummer brand as an electric brand has been regarded as a strong electrification move and the new vehicle itself impressed with a ton of features and more than decent specs.

We knew that GMC wasn’t stopping there with the relaunch of the Hummer brand.

Late last year, they teased a SUV version of the electric vehicle and today, they unveiled it in full.

GMC Hummer EV SUV

Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC, announced the launch of the new Hummer EV SUV:

“The GMC HUMMER EVs were envisioned to be the most capable and compelling electric supertrucks ever. The new HUMMER EV SUV is the next chapter, which will offer many options for customers to tailor the truck to their lifestyles, while continuing to encourage them to forge new paths with zero emissions.”

In terms of specs and features, it is unsurprisingly extremely similar to the previusly announced specs of the pickup truck version:

HUMMER EV SUV Specifications

HUMMER EV2 SUV HUMMER EV2X SUV HUMMER EV3X SUV HUMMER EV SUV

Edition 1 HUMMER EV SUV

Edition 1 with available

Extreme Off-Road Package Starting at MSRP (w/DFC) $79,995 $89,995 $99,995 $105,595 $110,595 Availability Spring 2024 Spring 2023 Spring 2023 Early 2023 Early 2023 Range5 (mi) 250+ 300+ 300+ 300+ 280+ Horsepower Up to 625 Up to 625 Up to 830 Up to 830 Up to 830 Torque (lb-ft) Up to 7,400 Up to 7,400 Up to 11,500 Up to 11,500 Up to 11,500 0-60 mph n/a n/a ~3.5s ~3.5s ~3.5s Motors/

Battery 2 motor/

16-module 2 motor/

20-module 3-motor/

20-module 3-motor/

20-module 3-motor/

20-module DCFC 400v 800v/300kW 800v/300kW 800v/300kW 800v/300kW Optional 300+mi range

800v DCFC

w/ 20-module battery Extreme Off-Road Package Extreme Off-Road Package

As you can see, a big difference is the timeline. With all the electric pickup trucks coming to market over the next few years, GM is focusing on that and the Hummer EV SUV first Edition version is not expected for another 2 years in early 2023.

The base $80,000 version is not coming for another 3 years in Spring 2024.

As for the design of the Hummer EV SUV, it is also extremely similar to the pickup truck version:

