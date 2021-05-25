Tesla has over 1 million Cybertruck reservations in latest tally

Tesla has already accumulated over 1 million Cybertruck reservations, according to the latest tally.

The electric pickup truck still has strong momentum.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in November 2019, the automaker started taking reservations with $100 refundable deposits.

It was the company’s lowest deposit amount, and therefore, it is a smaller commitment than with Tesla’s other vehicles, but it helped achieved more impressive numbers.

CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla received over 250,000 reservations for the Cybertruck within a week of unveiling the vehicle.

Generally, Tesla receives a lot of reservations early after an unveiling, and then it tapers off — but that wasn’t the case with the Cybertruck.

Even throughout the pandemic, sources told us that some Tesla stores were getting hundreds of Cybertruck reservations per week, and Cybertruck pre-orders even helped boost sales.

The number was last updated in June 2020, and at that point, the number had risen to over 650,000 Cybertruck reservations.

Now, a crowdsourced Cybertruck reservation tally put reservations to over 1 million:

The tally also keeps track of the different trims, and the mix has stayed consistent with 48% for the Dual Motor, 44.5% for the Tri Motor, and only 7.5% of reservation holders are ordering the base single-motor version.

Tesla Cybertruck starts at $39,900, and it goes up to $69,900 for the tri-motor version:

Tesla is trying to bring the Cybertruck to production by the end of the year, and Musk stated that the automaker would try to bring the two higher-end versions to market first.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains.

However, Musk also warned that delays are possible as Tesla is still working on building Gigafactory Texas, where the Cybertruck is going to be produced, and the company would face challenges since the electric pickup truck is designed with an exoskeleton.

It could push the first deliveries to 2022, when the Cybertruck is going to have more competition in the electric pickup truck segment.

Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning just last week, and it has similar base price and range. The company has confirmed having received over 44,000 reservations for the F-150 Electric within the first 48 hours.

