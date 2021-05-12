GM releases cool GMC Hummer EV electric pickup off-roading footage and full specs

GM has released cool new footage of the GMC Hummer EV electric pickup off-roading, as well as the full off-road specs.

When GM relaunched the Hummer brand as an electric pickup truck, it started presenting the new vehicle as a great off-roading machine, especially with special features like crab mode.

Speaking of crab mode, a Hummer EV prototype was spotted using it in traffic using the feature to change lanes while coming back from the Poison Spider trail in Moab, Utah.

Now we know exactly why the electric pickup truck prototype was there as GM announced that it was testing off-road capability in the region:

“The quiet revolution continues as the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup goes through its rigorous off-road testing in the lead-up to its production debut this fall. Watch as the GMC HUMMER EV team puts the world’s first all-electric supertruck through its paces on challenging trails near Moab, Utah, proving its off-road capability.”

The company released this cool footage of not one, but four GMC Hummer EV prototypes going through testing on the trails:

They did a lot of calibrating for the Terrain Mode and one-pedal driving:

“Available Terrain Mode, part of the GMC HUMMER EV’s Drive Mode Control, will offer two braking calibrations, with a mild braking option for two-foot driving and a purpose-designed One-Pedal Driving control in low-speed off-road driving. As pioneered by General Motors for other electric vehicles, One-Pedal Driving enables the driver to accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator pedal. With Terrain Mode, that same One-Pedal Driving control is adapted with unique calibrations for speed-limited off-road driving, helping the driver to negotiate steep grades, rock crawling and other challenging terrain without having to toggle between the accelerator and brake pedal.”

Aaron Pfau, GMC HUMMER EV lead development engineer, explained how one-pedal driving, which is already common in electric vehicles, can also be useful when off-roading:

“One-Pedal Driving offers a great feeling of control by optimizing the regenerative braking, friction braking and drive motor torque all through the accelerator pedal. Drivers will quickly realize the benefits once they try it off-road.”

One of the most impressive off-roading features is the Extract Mode that enables almost 6 more inches of clearance when needed.

Along with the new footage, GM released all the specs specific to off-roading:

2022 HUMMER EV EDITION 1 PICKUP OFF-ROAD DRIVING SPECIFICATIONS

Standard Settings Terrain Mode Available Extract Mode Wheelbase (in. / mm): 135.6 / 3445 135.6 / 3445 135.6 / 3445 Vehicle length (in. / mm): 216.8 / 5507 216.8 / 5507 216.8 / 5507 Width w/o mirrors (in. / mm): 86.7 / 2201 86.7 / 2201 86.7 / 2201 Width w/ mirrors (in. / mm): 93.7 / 2380 93.7 / 2380 93.7 / 2380 Max ground clearance (in. / mm): 10.1 / 257 11.9 / 302 15.9 / 404 Front overhang (in. / mm): 34.7 / 881 34.7 / 881 34.7 / 881 Rear overhang (in. / mm): 46.5 / 1181 46.5 / 1181 46.5 / 1181 Max approach angle (deg.): 41.5 44.3 49.7 Max departure angle (deg.): 31.6 33.7 38.4 Breakover angle (deg.): 22.3 25.4 32.2 Water fording depth (in. / mm): 26 / 660 28 / 711 32 / 813 Track width (in. / mm): 73.3 / 1863

(front and rear) 73.3 / 1863

(front and rear) 73.3 / 1863

(front and rear) Turning circle – 2-wheel steering (ft. / m): 44.3 / 13.5 44.3 / 13.5 — Turning circle – 4-wheel steering

(ft. / m): 37.1 / 11.3 37.1 / 11.3 — Suspension travel (in. / mm): 13 / 330

(front and rear) 13 / 330

(front and rear) —

It’s also nice to GMC having several working prototypes of the electric pickup truck, which is supposed to go into production later this year.

GM is starting with the “First Edition” of the vehicle, starting at over $100,000, but it plans to bring cheaper versions to market with smaller battery packs next year.

The cheapest version will start at $80,000 and should have over 250 miles of range on a single charge, but it will not be coming to market until Spring 2024.

