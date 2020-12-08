GM reveals working Hummer EV pickup prototype to show the doubters

After GM unveiled the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, much was made that GM didn’t have a working prototype at the time.

Now, a few months later, GM is revealing a working prototype of the electric pickup truck — showing the doubters.

In October, GM officially launched its GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric “supertruck” with up to 350 miles of range and a starting price of $80,000.

The vehicle impressed many with a ton of features and decent range for an electric vehicle of this size.

GM plans to launch the electric pickup truck next year, which is quick, but the automaker will start slow with the higher-end version of the truck, and the base version is not expected until 2024.

When unveiling the supertruck, GM confirmed that they don’t yet have a working prototype and unveiled computer-generated images, but the electric pickup is on an accelerated development cycle.

It resulted in many people calling the product vaporware and doubting GM’s capacity to bring it to production as soon as next year.

Now GM is unveiling a working pre-production prototype that it is starting to put through winter testing:

For a fraction of a second in the video, you can see that GM put on a license plate that says “OMGREAL.”

GM wrote about the testing of the GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck:

The GMC HUMMER EV has arrived at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds to continue validation tests and will head to northern Michigan to run through the team’s grueling winter testing process. We will document the journey and share updates in the coming weeks and months. The HUMMER EV’s development speed was enabled by extensive virtual testing, which will be a hallmark of GM programs moving forward and it will begin initial production in fall 2021.

The automaker said that it already sold out of its first-year edition of the Hummer EV, but it never confirmed how many vehicles it planned to sell in the first year.

