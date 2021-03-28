Someone bought the very first new GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck for $2.5 million

Someone just paid $2.5 million for the very first new GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck to be produced later this year.

It was for a good cause.

In October of last year, GM officially launched its GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric “supertruck” with up to 350 miles of range and a starting price of $80,000.

The vehicle impressed many with a ton of features and decent range for an electric vehicle of this size enabled by GM’s new Ultium battery and drivetrain technology.

GM is bringing the electric pickup truck to production on an aggressive timeline.

They plan to have the first deliveries by the end of the year, but they are starting with a higher-end version of the truck, the Edition 1, with a limited number of trucks available.

It’s not clear how many GM is going to produce, but they said that it sold out within an hour of taking reservations.

GM plans to ramp up production slowly and it doesn’t expect to start producing the base $80,000 version until 2024.

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 starts at $112,595, but GM has apparently reserved the very first production V0001 unit for an auction that happened this weekend.

A woman whose name hasn’t been disclosed paid $2.5 million to get the V0001 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1.

All of the proceeds from the auction is going to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

It benefits vetarans, Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed in the line of duty:

Established to honor the memory of Sept. 11 first-responder Stephen Siller, the foundation builds mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for the most catastrophically-injured veterans and provides mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, commented on the fundraise:

“One-hundred percent of the hammer price from this auction will resonate across America. This donation from the HUMMER EV Edition 1 will help build homes for our catastrophically-injured veterans to give them their independence and a better quality of life.”

GM is expected to deliver the first Hummer EV Edition 1 units by the end of the year.

The electric “supertruck” is going to have over 350 miles of range on a single charge and the capacity to charge at 350 kW.

It is expected to be one of the very first electric pickup trucks delivered in the US with the Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck being on similar timelines.

