GM unveils Hummer EV: 350-mile electric supertruck with $80,000 super price tag

GM has now officially revived the Hummer brand with the launch of the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck tonight.

We get to see the full “supertruck” with a super price tag.

In January, GM announced that they are bringing back Hummer, a defunct truck brand better known for its oversized gas-guzzling trucks inspired by military humvees.

After a few months of teasing, the automaker held an official unveiling today for the GMC Hummer EV.

We get to see the big electric truck in full and we get all of the specs.

GMC Hummer EV Price

First of all, let’s get the price out of the way.

Based on the comments on my previous posts about the truck, some of you were expecting something that would compete with the Tesla Cybertruck or Rivian R1T.

GM has been marketing the electric pickup truck as a “supertruck”, like a “supercar”, and therefore, a high price tag was expected.

Here are the 3 main trims that GM plans to offer:

HUMMER EV2(available Spring 2024) HUMMER EV2X(available Spring 2023) HUMMER EV3X(available Fall 2022) MSRP: $79,99511 MSRP: $89,99511 MSRP: $99,99511 250+ miles of range and 625 HP 300+ miles of range and 625 HP 300+ miles of range and 800HP Includes standard equipmentTwo-motor drive system Includes HUMMER EV2 standard equipment, plus:Adaptive Air RideExtract Mode24 Wheel Steer with CrabWalk Includes HUMMER EV2X equipment, plus:Three-motor drive systemTorque VectoringWatts to Freedom

As you can see, these versions of the Hummer EV are not coming until 2022, but GM also plans a “Edition 1” version that will come next year and it will start at $112,595:

The 2022 HUMMER EV Edition 1 will have a starting MSRP of $112,595, including destination, leading a range of additional trims to be introduced in future model years. Standard equipment on all, including Edition 1, includes Super Cruise capability with three years of service, UltraVision with High Definition Surround Vision, Digital Key, 35-inch-OD tires, Infinity Roof, power rear drop glass, six-function MultiPro Tailgate and more.

As you can see, it comes with a plethora of options, but what about the specs of the electric powertrain?

GMC Hummer EV Powertrain

The key number is ’350’.

GM is promising an EPA range of over 350 miles and a charge rate of 350 kW with their 800-volt system.

They are not disclosing the capacity of the battery pack, but the said that at that charge rate it would add 100 miles in just 10 minutes of charging, which is impressive for a truck that is not expected to be efficient for an electric vehicle.

The promised 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque is coming from a three-motor e4WD propulsion system that enables torque vectoring.

It can also move like a crab with a four-wheel directional system as we previously reported.

GMC Hummer EV Design

As for the design, it is reminiscent of the old Hummer design, but it has been modernized:

The electric pickup truck features a large front trunk, or frunk, for extra storage space under the hood:

From bold and futuristic design cues, to cleverly executed details, the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV reimagines an instantly recognizable silhouette for a modern, all-electric future

The bed is on the shorter side, but it is quite wide and functional with a retractable step system in the tailgate:

The interior of the Hummer EV features some rugged straight lives and a fairly minimalist user interface built around 2 large screens:

The Hummer EV is also packed with features and different driving modes for maximum off-road capability.

Here are some of the highlights:

Segment-Exclusive 4 Wheel Steer featuring CrabWalk — a segment-exclusive feature that allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for even greater maneuverability on challenging terrain.

— a segment-exclusive feature that allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for even greater maneuverability on challenging terrain. Adaptive Air Suspension with available segment-leading, Extract Mode capability enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches (149 mm) to help the HUMMER EV negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water.

enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches (149 mm) to help the HUMMER EV negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water. 35-inch-OD Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires offered standard; and the capability to accommodate 37-inch tires 3 . They offer exceptional strength and flexibility to optimize maneuverability with the HUMMER EV’s unprecedented off-road capability, including scaling 18-inch verticals and driving through water that is more than 2 feet deep.

offered standard; and the capability to accommodate 37-inch tires . They offer exceptional strength and flexibility to optimize maneuverability with the HUMMER EV’s unprecedented off-road capability, including scaling 18-inch verticals and driving through water that is more than 2 feet deep. Underbody armor ,consisting of sturdy steel plates that are strategically located around the battery pack and more to help provide protection in extreme off-roading conditions.

,consisting of sturdy steel plates that are strategically located around the battery pack and more to help provide protection in extreme off-roading conditions. UltraVision that includes new front and rear underbody cameras with live “virtual spotter” views to help drivers navigate obstacles and place wheels on and off the trail. The underbody cameras are packaged to help protect against damage and equipped with a wash function to help clear debris. HUMMER EV offers a best-in-class number of camera views, with up to 18 available from the vehicle to help increase awareness of surroundings.

that includes new front and rear underbody cameras with live “virtual spotter” views to help drivers navigate obstacles and place wheels on and off the trail. The underbody cameras are packaged to help protect against damage and equipped with a wash function to help clear debris. HUMMER EV offers a best-in-class number of camera views, with up to 18 available from the vehicle to help increase awareness of surroundings. Off-road widgets that display vehicle functions and terrain status through the infotainment and driver information screens. Examples include torque output, differential locker engagement, tire pressure, pitch and roll angles (including maximum values), a drift gauge (with maximum values), friction circle, torque vectoring and more.

Here’s the full video of the unveiling:

GM is bringing the GMC Hummer EV to production in the fall of 2021 at Factory Zero, the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center that GM is converting into an all-electric factory, starting with the previously mentioned more expensive Edition 1.

