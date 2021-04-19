Watch beat-up GMC Hummer EV crab walk in traffic

A pretty beat-up GMC Hummer EV prototype was spotted using its “crab walk” feature in traffic to help change lanes.

Last year, GM unveiled the GMC Hummer EV, a 350-mile electric pickup truck with an $80,000 starting price.

The pickup truck is stacked with a ton of very impressive features, and one of the most impressive of them is “Crab Mode.”

Not unlike a crab walking on its sides, the Hummer EV has a four-wheel steering system that enables it to move diagonally in a straight line.

GMC described the feature:

“The supertruck’s industry-leading Crab Mode1 feature is enabled by the GMC HUMMER EV’s four-wheel steering capability, allowing it to move in a diagonal direction – functionality that is tailor-made for off-roading customers.”

The automaker has released a few teasers of prototypes using the feature, but we now get to see it in the wild for the first time.

GM took a Hummer EV pickup prototype to the Poison Spider trail in Moab, Utah, and someone spotted it in traffic on the way back:

As you can see, the truck looks like it was put through its pace on the trail, but more interestingly, you can briefly see the truck use its Crab Mode to move lanes or to move within the lane.

It might be the very first real driving use case of the Hummer EV’s crab mode.

GMC is conducting testing of its Hummer EV prototype for the start of production later this year.

They are starting with the “First Edition” of the vehicle starting at over $100,000, but they plan to bring cheaper versions to market with smaller battery packs next year.

The cheapest version will start at $80,000 and should have over 250 miles of range on a single charge, but it will not be coming to market until Spring 2024.

