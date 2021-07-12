Tesla Cybertruck is rumored to be behind ~$400 million camera deal with Samsung

Reports coming out of Korea state that Samsung has signed a massive $436 million deal to supply cameras to the “number 1 American EV manufacturer” for a vehicle unveiled in November 2019.

It would indicate the deal is to supply cameras for the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck.

Earlier today, the Korea Economic Daily reported the deal:

“Samsung Electro-Mechanics was known to have won a $435.7 million deal to supply camera modules to the largest US EV maker. The company plans to launch a new EV, which gives drivers a rear view through a camera equipped on the car, as the model does not have side mirrors. The EV has more than eight cameras for self-driving purposes.”

“The largest US EV maker” would be Tesla, and another Korean publication noted that it is for a new electric vehicle unveiled in November 2019, which would be the Tesla Cybertruck.

As the Korea Economic Daily mentioned, the Cybertruck is equipped with an extensive suite of cameras.

It even has cameras instead of side mirrors, which is still not allowed in the US, but there have been efforts to change that, and Tesla is hoping to make it happen before the Cybertruck makes it to market.

The electric pickup truck has cameras in the fenders that stream into the cabin instead of the side mirrors:

The electric pickup is also equipped with front-facing and back-facing cameras for Tesla’s suite of self-driving sensors.

Tesla Cybertruck is even equipped with a camera under the front bumper.

The camera could be used for off-roading, which is not uncommon in vehicles geared for the activity.

Tesla didn’t necessarily make off-roading a focus for the Cybertruck, but it will certainly be capable.

The automaker announced an up to 35-degree approach angle, a 28-degree departure angle, and up to 16 inches of ground clearance.

A camera with that angle can be useful for some rock crawling situations.

It could also be used for other purposes like parking assist and even potentially a 360-degree birds-eye view.

Tesla aims to bring the Cybertruck to market by the end of the year — though CEO Elon Musk has also set the stage for a potential delay into 2022.

