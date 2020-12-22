Ford releases impressive video of F-150 electric pickup prototype in the snow

Ford has released a new video of winter testing of its upcoming F-150 electric pickup, showing some impressive performance in the snow.

Last year, Ford finally confirmed that it plans to bring an all-electric version of the F-150 to market.

Not much is known about the new electric version of the F-150.

Last summer, Ford released a video of an F-150 all-electric pickup prototype towing over 1 million lbs of train carts.

It gave us our best look at the new electric pickup truck until Ford launched the 2021 F-150, a new generation of the truck, and the automaker has released a new video of a prototype of the electric version going through towing and off-road testing.

This week, the automaker is releasing a short video teasing the latest Ford-150 Electric prototype in winter testing:

Curious how the #FordF150 BEV prototype stacks up in the snow?​ See for yourself. pic.twitter.com/YAN7nTL7pk — Ford Trucks (@FordTrucks) December 21, 2020

The video shows some strong performance in the snow, which won’t surprise electric vehicle enthusiasts.

Electric motors are small enough that it’s possible to design electric drivetrains with dual motors enabling very powerful all-wheel-drive with extremely quick traction.

We don’t know the details of the Ford F-150 Electric powertrain just yet, but it’s expected to compete with several electric vehicles to be launched around the same time and that have already announced some impressive performance.

When confirming plans to launch an all-electric version of the F-150, Ford’s best-selling pickup truck, Darren Palmer, the head of Ford’s Team Edison, said that the automaker was aiming to bring the electric F-150 to market “before 2022.”

This would have put the vehicle in line with a series of new electric pickup trucks scheduled to come in “late 2021,” like Tesla Cybertruck and GMC Hummer EV.

However, earlier this year, Ford confirmed that the production will start in 2022.

At the launch event for the new F-150 in September, Ford added some detail, saying that the electric version will roll off the production line in Dearborn in mid-2022.

