Ford hints at cheaper and smaller electric pickup truck based on new Maverick

Ford is hinting at a cheaper and smaller electric pickup truck based on the new Ford Maverick and using the automaker’s new electric platform.

Last month, Ford announced a new goal of 40% all-electric sales by 2030 and unveiled a new EV platform to power several new electric vehicles.

After the presentation of the new EV platform, Mike Levine, North American Product Communications Manager at Ford, confirmed that the Ford Explorer is going to have an electric version.

He also hinted at a possible Bronco EV.

Today, Ford unveiled a new hybrid (no-plug) electric pickup truck, Maverick, that starts just under $20,000.

When discussing the possibility of an all-electric version of the new Maverick, Levine tweeted an image of a silhouette of a pickup truck based on Ford’s new all-electric platform:

This looks like a clear hint at a all-electric pickup based on the new Maverick, but Levine did clarify:

“Just the possibility of another all-electric pickup down the road.”

At the very least, it hints at Ford’s next all-electric pickup truck being on the compact side of the pickup truck segment.

The Ford F150 Lightning is a full-size pickup truck starting at $40,000.

The new Lightning, like the gas-powered F-150, is a much bigger vehicle, as you can see on this size comparison:

A smaller electric pickup truck would stand alone in its own segment since most companies bringing all-electric pickup trucks to market right now are focusing on full-size trucks, like the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T.

GM is even going with an even bigger truck with the GMC Hummer EV.

There’s no timeline for this possible new smaller electric pickup truck from Ford.

The first new EV based on Ford’s new platform is expected to be the Explorer electric SUV, which we might get to see next year.

