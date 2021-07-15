Elon Musk explains how Tesla Cybertruck’s lack of door handles will work

Elon Musk has quickly explained how Tesla Cybertruck’s lack of door handles will work, which is basically as expected.

Following the launch of the Cybertruck concept in November 2019, Musk said that Tesla was planning to update the design of the electric pickup truck prior to production.

There were several discussions about design and size changes, but ultimately, Musk said that Tesla decided to keep the design extremely similar to the original concept.

One of the only changes that Musk confirmed is that the production version of the Cybertruck will not feature door handles, which the original concept had, as pictured above.

When the CEO confirmed that change, he didn’t elaborate on what system will replace the door handles.

Now Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck will detect that you are approaching a door and it will open it for you:

In end, we kept production design almost exactly same as show car. Just some small tweaks here & there to make it slightly better. No door handles. Car recognizes you & opens door. Having all four wheels steer is amazing for nimble handling & tight turns! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2021

That’s the same system that Tesla first introduced in the original Model X years ago.

The car detects your key fob or phone (if it was set up as a key in the Tesla app) and an actuator opens the door as you approach.

The other change that Musk disclosed is that the Tesla Cybertruck will feature independent steering of the rear wheels – something that he mentioned again today.

Tesla is trying to bring the Cybertruck to production by the end of the year, and Musk stated that the automaker would try to bring the two higher-end versions to market first.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains.

However, Musk also warned that delays are possible, as Tesla is still working on building Gigafactory Texas, where the Cybertruck is going to be produced, and the company would face challenges since the electric pickup truck is designed with an exoskeleton.

It could push the first deliveries to 2022, when the Cybertruck is going to have more competition in the electric pickup truck segment.

Beyond its unique design, the Cybertruck is also going to bring some other interesting features to market, including a retractable solar bed cover.

