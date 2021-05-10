Ford teases electric F150 pickup, announces ‘Lightning’ name and unveiling next week

Ford announced today the name of the electric F150 pickup, which will be “Lightning,” and an unveiling date set for next week.

Along with the name, the automaker also released a teaser image.

The all-electric Ford F150 pickup truck is one of the most important vehicles for electrification in the US, where the F150 has been the most popular passenger vehicle in the country for a long time.

Ford was first supposed to bring the vehicle to market late this year to be on a similar timeline as the Tesla Cybertruck and GMC Hummer EV, two other electric pickup trucks, but the production was delayed to 2022.

We are, nonetheless, going to see it this year as Ford announced today that it will be unveiled on May 19:

“Ford’s smartest, most innovative truck yet will be all-electric and called F-150 Lightning. The all-new F-150 Lightning will be revealed May 19 at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn and livestreamed for millions to watch.”

Along with the unveiling announcement, Ford confirmed that it will be called F-150 Lightning:

“The F-150 Lightning brings stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities to the F-Series, America’s best-selling vehicle, combined with the power, payload and towing capability that is the hallmark of all Built Ford Tough trucks.”

They shared the image of the truck with the “Lightning” badge seen above and a glimpse at the vehicle’s front end:

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said that it will be a game changer.

America’s number one truck has been electrified for the future — and we can’t wait to show it off on May 19. #F150Lightning pic.twitter.com/qxjOjaFD5C — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) May 10, 2021

He compared it to Ford’s Model T and Mustang, as well as Toyota’s Prius and Tesla’s Model 3:

“Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game … Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning. America’s favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage; it’s even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck; and it will constantly improve through over-the-air updates.”

Electrek is going to be at the unveiling bringing you all the information.

Electrek’s Take

This is an exciting one for sure.

I am not that excited about seeing the vehicle itself, as it is expected to be extremely similar to the gas-powered F150 with some electric design accents.

What I am more excited about are the specs and pricing.

We are going to see just how competitive this is going to be against the Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.

If the specs and pricing are there, it could be significant since the F150 brand carries a lot of weight with pickup truck buyers, which electrification needs to get to achieve wider EV adoption in the US.

