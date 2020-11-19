GM teases new Chevy electric pickup truck prototype

GM has teased a new electric pickup truck prototype in the background of a new investor presentation.

We bring you a glimpse of it.

Late last year, after both Tesla and Ford confirmed plans to bring all-electric pickup trucks to market in 2021, GM announced its own electric pickup truck program on the same timeline.

Earlier this year, GM confirmed that it is going to be an electric Hummer pickup with 1000 hp and three-second 0-60 acceleration.

GM has now unveiled the GMC Hummer EV and while it is an impressive vehicle, it’s not really in the same category as the other electric pickup trucks that Tesla, Rivian, and Ford are bringing to market.

Though we recently learned that GM is also going to have an entry in the segment.

They confirmed that they are planning a Silverado-like electric pickup truck with 400 miles of range:

“Chevrolet BET Truck, which will be the brand’s first electric full-size pickup, offering 400+ miles of range on a single charge.”

Now at a new investor conference with Barclays today, GM teased a prototype of that electric pickup truck.

We could only see it in the background of the presentation next to what appeared to be a Hummer EV prototype and a new electric crossover:

In the first picture, you can see the front fascia of the pickup truck and in the second picture, you can see its overall shape.

While that’s all GM was willing to show us, a company spokesperson confirmed that it is the Chevy BET (battery-electric truck) that they previously announced.

The Detroit-based automaker didn’t confirm any timeline or detail beyond what we previously reported.

At the event with Barclays today, GM announced an acceleration of its EV plans with 30 new EVs by 2025.

Along with the new Chevy electric pickup, GM also shared glimpse of a new Chevy crossover electric and an SUV version of the new Hummer electric.

