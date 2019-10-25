Ducati has promised the world that it plans to roll out an electric motorcycle, but so far we’ve seen the company put its name on just about every other type of electric two-wheeler. The latest is a set of three new Ducati electric bicycles that were just unveiled at a Ducati event in Italy.

The new Ducati electric bicycles

Ducati is no stranger to electric bikes. But these aren’t your standard sub $1,000 intro-level e-bikes we’re talking about here. These are premium-level vehicles.

I was fortunate enough to be in attendance when the company showed off its MIG-RR electric mountain bike at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show last year. The MIG-RR helped the company get its foot in the door of the premium electric bicycle market.

Now Ducati’s most recent announcement has added three new premium electric bicycles to the company’s lineup. These new Ducati electric bicycles are intended for both on and off-road use and feature Shimano mid-drive motor systems.

The first is the Ducati MIG-RR Limited Edition, of which only 50 units will be produced. The bikes will be assembled in Italy and feature premium Ohlins suspension, carbon wheel rims, electronic shifting and will include special Ducati Corse graphics, designed by Aldo Drudi’s D-Perf.

Next up in the line comes the Ducati MIG-S, which is a more standard electric mountain bike. Without the motorcycle-level suspension and the electronic shifting found on the MIG-RR Limited Edition, the MIG-S is likely to be more reasonably priced.

The final Ducati electric bicycle in the unveiling is the Ducati e-Scrambler, which the company describes as a trekking bike. It will feature high-end components and should feel at home both on city streets or country roads, according to Ducati.

But if you thought that Ducati was designing and building these electric bikes from the ground up, think again. The Ducati electric bicycles are being produced as part of a partnership with Thok E-bikes, with Ducati lending its legendary design credentials to Thok’s experience in e-bike design.

Ducati is collaborating its way to an EV

And that partnership is indicative of how Ducati’s name has made its way onto a number of two-wheeled EVs.

In addition to the Ducati electric bicycles that it has developed with Thok, Ducati also has an electric scooter on the way. But just like the Ducati electric bicycles, the Ducati electric scooter was a collaboration with another company. In this case, Ducati’s branding wound up on a SuperSOCO CUx electric scooter. It’s pretty cool looking, for a scooter. But it’s still not something that was born in a Ducati sketchbook.

So where is Ducati’s electric motorcycle? After all, Ducati promised us an electric motorcycle earlier this year in a statement that made the matter abundantly clear.

Since then, we’ve even gotten a chance to imagine how Ducati’s legendary design might look on an electric motorcycle.

But we still have no Ducati electric motorcycle to show for it. There’s not even any hard evidence to show that Ducati is working on the project.

So where is Ducati’s electric motorcycle? E-bikes and e-scooters are fine and show the brand has a commitment to the future of motorbikes. But it’s the electric motorcycle that will be a real game-changer. That’s the vehicle that will ultimately demonstrate the future of Ducati’s motorcycle line.

Though with the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show coming up in about two weeks, there’s still a chance that Ducati could surprise us.

What do you think? Will Ducati ever make good on its electric motorcycle promise? Let us know in the comments below.

