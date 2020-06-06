Quick Charge Podcast: June 6, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- A look at Tesla battery degradation and replacement after 400,000 miles
- Tesla faces class action lawsuit over Model 3 paint issues in cold weather
- Tesla is making 12 passenger electric van for Boring Company, says official
- Tesla Model 3 becomes best-selling car in the UK for second month in a row
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company applies to extend Las Vegas Loop to the Strip
- Tesla quietly acquired automated manufacturing firm to design factories
- Porsche 2021 Taycan electric car will feature several beautiful new colors
- Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
- EGEB: Trump suspends environmental reviews, putting Americans’ lives further at risk
- Russia declares state of emergency after Arctic oil spill
- Climate Crisis Weekly: How climate, COVID, and racism are intertwined
- Super73 R-Series 2kW full suspension electric bikes begin deliveries
- Cowboy unveils sleek new electric bicycle with new carbon belt drive
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.