Porsche 2021 Taycan electric car will feature several beautiful new colors

The 2021 version of the Porsche Taycan electric car has leaked in the configurator in some markets, revealing that it will feature several beautiful new color options.

Porsche is only starting to ramp up deliveries of the Taycan, so we weren’t expecting any significant update for the 2021 model year.

A member of the Taycan Forum confirmed that’s the case as he found the new version of the configurator appearing in some markets, like Hong Kong.

It doesn’t show any spec change, but Porsche did add several new color options to its first all-electric car.

The configurator went from 10 options (2020 configurator on the left) to now 16 options (new 2021 configurator on the right):

Porsche is known for its option-heavy configurators. There are a lot of ways to customize its vehicles, and you can sometimes increase the price of a custom order by 40-50% if you go crazy on options.

Here are all the Porsche Taycan color options for the 2021 version of the electric car:

Porsche Taycan in White

Porsche Taycan in Black

Porsche Taycan in Neptune Blue

Porsche Taycan in Carrera White

Porsche Taycan in Jet Black

Porsche Taycan in Volcano Grey

Porsche Taycan in Cherry

Porsche Taycan in Dolomite Silver

Porsche Taycan in Frozenberry

Porsche Taycan in Coffee Beige

Porsche Taycan in Gentian Blue

Porsche Taycan in Frozen Blue

Porsche Taycan in Mamba Green

Porsche Taycan in Mahogany Metallic

Porsche Taycan in Ice Grey

Porsche Taycan in Carmine Red

Porsche Taycan in Crayon

The 2021 Porsche Taycan is expected to hit the dealerships toward the end of the year.

You might see some deals on the 2020 Taycan in the coming weeks or months. You can check your local dealers for Porsche Taycan inventory.

