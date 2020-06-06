Super73 R-Series 2kW full suspension electric bikes begin deliveries

Earlier this year Super73 unveiled the new 2,000W Super73 R-Series electric bikes. Now the powerful and long-range mini-bikes are making deliveries, and you’ll want to check out these impressive rides.

Electrek was front and center at Super73’s January unveiling of the company’s new flagship e-bike, the Super73 R-Series.

At the time very few people anticipated the magnitude of the COVID19 pandemic, which would eventually ravage the world and throw a serious wrench in the plans of electric bicycle companies everywhere.

The Super73 R-Series was originally expected to begin deliveries this Spring, but the timeline was pushed back a couple months after the pandemic struck.

Now the first reservation holders are beginning to receive their 2,000 W full-suspension R-Series e-bikes.

The R-Series follows Super73’s retro-inspired design heritage, yet adds a number of new upgrades such as a powerful motor, bigger battery, full suspension, higher quality components and integrated tech/smart features.

The Super73 R-Series include 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes on oversized rotors, powerful LED head and tail lights, Super73’s proprietary new 5-inch wide tires and options for features like a two-person seat, passenger foot pegs, IoT connectivity for smartphone alerts such as anti-theft warnings, horn, turn signals, and more.

The 960 Wh battery on the Super73 R-Series is on the larger end of the scale of e-bike batteries. It is built with 21700 Li-ion battery cells and is large enough to provide up to 40 miles (64 km) of range under throttle-only operation at 20 mph (32 km/h). Add in your own pedal assist and the bike can reach a maximum range of 75 miles (120 km).

The Super73 R-Series ships with a standard Class 2 e-bike setup including a 20 mph (32 km/h) top speed and a functional hand throttle. But three other ride modes offer Class 1 operation (pedal assist limited 20 mph), Class 3 (pedal assist at 28 mph) and Unlimited Mode (full 2,000W peak power and throttle control up to 28 mph). Super73 explicitly states that Unlimited Mode is not for public roads but rather for use on private property.

As Super73 co-founder and Chief Brand Officer Aaron P. Wong explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

Delivery of the SUPER73 R Series and the upcoming S2 represents a monumental and significant milestone for our young company. The development of these new vehicles was only made possible by the overwhelming support of our incredible global community, and our dedicated team members who work passionately and tirelessly to advance the SUPER73 goal of fusing motorcycle heritage with modern youth culture. We are very excited to share the new R Series and S2 with the world because they represent a cumulation of innovation and ingenuity through invaluable feedback from our early supporters, as well as our unique approach to the evolving landscape of electric transportation. Not only are these vehicles the most advanced products we have created, they also serve as a platform for technology and cultural innovation. We strongly believe they can help change the perspective of last-mile transportation solutions, and perhaps even primary transportation as well.

The electric moped and mini-bike format has been a runaway success in 2020, turning into one of the hottest e-bike designs of the year.

The R-Series deliveries come at a time when electric bicycle sales are skyrocketing. In fact, many electric bicycle companies are sold out of their entire lineup of e-bikes, and even online retailers like Amazon have nearly run out of electric bicycles.

