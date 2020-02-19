Quick Charge Podcast: February 19, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla has a giant new building next to Giga Nevada and we might know what it’s for
- Tesla Autopilot gets tricked into accelerating from 35 to 85 mph with modified speed limit sign
- Tesla reveals more details about Gigafactory Berlin
- Tesla Cybertruck pre-orders reach half a million, tally suggests
- Another Tesla Model Y size comparison shows higher ride height, easier entry
- Lucid shows progress at Arizona EV factory, new production Air picture emerges
- Mercedes will quadruple the share of EVs and PHEVs in its 2020 EU sales
- French startup proposes battery trailers as ad-hoc EV range extenders
- Add another EV to VW’s electric roadmap: the off-road Ruggdzz
- Solar airplane aims to stay afloat for a whole year
- EGEB: Local areas are buying electricity in bulk for residents
- A fossil-fuel, ICE-car champion is tipped to be the EPA’s next chief of staff
- Zero SR/S electric motorcycle unveiled with aerodynamic and comfort upgrades
- This Italian 4 kW electric bicycle (or is it a dirt bike?) is heading to US
- 15kW FRX1 electric trail bike loses pedals, becomes full electric motorbike
