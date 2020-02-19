Tesla Cybertruck pre-orders reach half a million, tally suggests

Tesla Cybertruck pre-orders have reached over half a million since the unveiling last year, according to an unofficial tally updated by reservation holders.

In November 2019, Tesla unveiled its highly anticipated electric pickup truck: the Cybertruck.

The vehicle has been received to mixed reviews as the public is divided on the design, but it undoubtedly attracted a lot of attention and reservations.

After the unveiling, Tesla started taking pre-orders for the truck with a $100 deposit per reservation.

CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla received over 250,000 reservations for the Cybertruck within a week of unveiling the vehicle.

The company hasn’t updated the number in months, but Cybertruck reservation holders at Cybertruckownersclub.com have been keeping a tally of pre-orders, and based on their estimate, Cybertruck reservations have now reached over 500,000:

The 522,764 pre-orders represents an average of 5,873 orders received per day in the 89 days since (and including) reveal night.

According to the tally, only 17% of reservation holders want the single motor Cybertruck, which is the less expensive version starting at just $40,000

The rest want the dual motor and tri-motor versions at an almost even split with a slight edge for the dual motor version, which starts at about $50,000.

The automaker said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains.

CEO Elon Musk said that the Cyberquad, an electric ATV, is going to be launched as an option for Cybertruck buyers at around the same time as the truck.

Electrek’s Take

When unveiling the Cybertruck, Tesla knew the electric pickup truck would be a polarizing product, but it also knew that most of its fanbase would support it.

They also knew that if they would set the deposit low enough, a lot of those fans would pre-order it and they would be able to get a large number of reservations, which would legitimize the truck.

It was a smart strategy that worked.

Now I don’t know how accurate this tally is, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Tesla has already over 500,000 reservations for the Cybertruck.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

