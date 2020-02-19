Zero SR/S electric motorcycle unveiled with aerodynamic and comfort upgrades

Electrek was fortunate enough to attend today’s unveiling of the new Zero SR/S electric motorcycle in Manhattan. And we can confirm: The bike represents a bold new step by Zero Motorcycles in both form and function.

As we suspected when we first heard about a new Zero electric motorcycle coming, the Zero SR/S is heavily based on the Zero SR/F streetfighter electric motorcycle unveiled around this time last year.

Of course catching a few spy shots of a fully-faired Zero SR/F late last year didn’t hurt, either.

And as it turns out, Zero took the base of the SR/F and used it to build a full electric sportbike, the Zero SR/S.

The major upgrades that help the SR/S stand out are in the aerodynamic design and the more comfortable riding geometry of the bike.

Or as Zero puts it, the Zero SR/S is now “The most comfortable sportbike on the road.”

Zero SR/S launch event video

Check out our video from the launch event to see the bike up close and personal!

Zero SR/S comfort and aero upgrades

The Zero SR/S gets a full fairing which tucks around the bike’s trellis frame and helps make major improvements to the aerodynamics of the bike.

Zero has been known for its naked bikes, or motorcycles without any substantial body covering, since its birth 14 years ago. And so the Zero SR/S marks a bold new direction towards a sportier and more aerodynamic ride.

“How aerodynamic?”, you might be asking. Zero claims that riders who tuck behind the front fairing will achieve a 13% improvement in efficiency and range compared to the Zero SR/F.

The riding geometry has also been changed with the handlebars mounted higher and the foot pegs mounted lower. This results in a more comfortable, upright riding position when the rider isn’t tucked and should make lower speed riding and commuting more comfortable.

The passenger also gets a comfort upgrade with matching lower pegs and an enlarged rear pillion seat.

Zero SR/S tech specs

On the power side of things, the Zero SR/S closely mimics its sister bike, the Zero SR/F.

The Zero SR/S is powered by the same ZF 75-10 motor putting out 82kW (110 hp), 190 Nm (140 lb-ft) of torque and a 200 km/h (124 mph) top speed. The bike also wraps its frame around the same 14.4kWh battery.

Zero actually rates the SR/S with the same ranges as the SR/F. The bike comes with a city range of 161 miles (259 km), a highway range of 82 miles (132 km), and a mixed range of 109 miles (175 km).

The Zero SR/S can also accept a Power Tank accessory, which adds 3.6kWh of battery capacity and improves the range of the bike. With the Power Tank accessory, the SR/S is rated for a city range of 201 miles (323 km), a highway range of 103 miles (166 km), and a mixed range of 136 miles (219 km).

While it might seem odd at first that the SR/S gets the same range rating as the SR/F, this is due to the 13% aerodynamic improvement not being factored into the official range rating. To calculate the official range ratings, the rider is required to be in an upright, non-tucked position. While the SR/S is more efficient and aerodynamic than the SR/F, the rider is also more upright than on an SR/F which adds additional wind resistance. As it turns out, that additional wind resistance with a fully upright rider coincidentally resulted in essentially identical energy consumption figures as compared to the SR/F.

The Zero SR/S also has the option to install either one, two, or three Level 2 charger modules on board. Charge time from 0-95% is 4 hours with a single charge module, 2 hours with two charger modules and just over 1 hour with three rapid charge modules.

The Zero SR/S also includes the same Cypher III operating system as the SR/F, as explained by the company:

Thanks to Zero’s intelligent Cypher III operating system and Bosch stability control (MSC), the new SR/S manages a balance between power and control that sets a new standard for premium performance. Cypher III acts as the central hub, integrating all systems on the motorcycle to deliver a superior riding experience. From Bosch’s MSC all the way to Zero’s next – gen app and dash, everything is seamlessly connected for easy and intuitive control. The SR/S integrates Bosch’s MSC system, renowned for dynamic acceleration and improved stability regardless of road surface or conditions. When combined with Cypher lIl, the MSC’s full capabilities are unleashed, resulting in best – in – class straight – line ABS and cornering brake control, traction control and drag torque control

The Cypher III system also includes full telemetrics that allow riders to keep tabs on the bike directly from their smartphones, including features like charging status, charge time scheduling, tip-over protection or unexpected motion notifications, a Find-my-Bike feature that can track the location of the motorcycle, ride-data sharing with other riders, and more.

Pricing

The Zero SR/S will be available in two models. The premium SR/S model with 6kW Rapid Charger, heated handgrips and aluminum bar ends starts at US$21,995 and the standard model with 3kW Rapid Charger starts at US$19,995.

Riders can add the 3.6kWh Power Tank accessory for an additional US$2,895 as either a factory or dealer install option and will be available to owners beginning March 1, 2020.

The SR/S (and in fact the entirety of Zero’s 2020 model line of electric motorcycles) is eligible for a 10 percent federal tax credit for plug-in vehicles. The new Zero SR/S will begin shipping to dealers today.

What do you think of the Zero SR/S, the company’s first fully-faired electric sportbike? Let us know in the comments below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.