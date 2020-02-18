15kW FRX1 electric trail bike loses pedals, becomes full electric motorbike

UBCO may be well known for its 2×2 electric utility bike, but it’s the FRX1 that’s the wild child of the UBCO family.

And now it’s getting a little wilder.

The FRX1 was originally designed as a hybrid bicycle/motorbike, resting somewhere between an electric bicycle and an electric dirt bike.

Sure, it had functional pedals like an electric bicycle.

But the FRX1’s 15kW (20 hp) peak-rated liquid-cooled electric motor meant that it was never really a bicycle, at least not by traditional standards. Between that powerful motor, the bike’s 280Nm of torque, the rugged tubular 7027 alloy frame, and the extreme 250 mm of travel in both the front and the rear, the FRX1 was always an electric motorbike of sorts.

And now the latest update to the bike has seen its pedals morphed into true foot pegs as the FRX1 sheds any remaining semblance of a bicycle and instead opts for a no-compromise electric dirt bike form.

For an 80 km/h (50 mph) electric motorbike, the UBCO FRX1 sure is lightweight. It tips the scales at just 60 kg (132 lb). And that’s despite including a rather large 2.2kWh battery pack rated for up to 100 km (62 mi) of range. Regenerative braking is also employed to help boost the range of the bike as well as improve braking performance for long downhill trail sections.

The lightweight electric trail bike is set to compete with others such as the Sur Ron Light Bee in this new but growing category.

As described by CEO of UBCO US Ethan Ralston, in a statement sent to Electrek:

The emerging market for a lightweight electric trail bike is really new category we are very excited about. It blends the agility of a mountain bike and the power of a motocross bike. It will attract new riders with its lightweight accessible design and ease of use.

The UBCO FRX1 is currently available for pre-order with production slated to occur later this year. Unlike the Chinese Sur Ron electric trail bikes, the FRX1 comes with a more premium level price tag of $8,999.

UBCO is currently expanding their dealership network across Europe and has already expanded operations into the US.

Just like the UBCO 2×2, the FRX1 also comes with UBCO’s embedded tech that allows over-the-air updates to the bike via a smartphone app.

As UBCO CEO Timothy Allan expanded:

The FRX1 is an important step toward our full off-road electric vehicle platform, it provides another level of performance and choice in our range. We have customers who now have 2 generations of 2X2, and it is pretty exciting that they can now add a true performance trail bike to their fleet.

Electrek is looking forward to taking our own test ride of the FRX1 and 2X2 soon, and we’ll be reporting back on the experience.

Until then, let’s hear what you think of the FRX1 in the comments below!

