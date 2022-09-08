Bestselling EV trucks in 2022 and what models you can look forward to next

Trucks offer a unique driving experience, combining the ability to haul massive loads (like boats, trailers, or any of those fun toys) with a spacious interior fit for a king. Now, they are getting an upgrade as several EV trucks hit the market in 2022. Check out the bestselling electric trucks below, and then at the end, learn what models you will be able to get your hands on in 2023.

People love pickup trucks because they are practical. If you need to tow something, you can. If you need to throw something in the back without worrying about ruining the interior, you can do that too.

Pickup trucks are not only for work purposes (though they can make the job so much easier). They are also ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and those who like to tackle projects yourself.

For this reason, the pickup truck market expects to grow by over 37% by 2028. A big reason for the forecasted growth is because EV trucks are being introduced to the market. EV trucks combine the best of traditional trucks with zero emissions and powerful batteries.

Although EV trucks are in high demand right now, automakers are struggling to keep up. Here are the top-selling EV trucks so far in 2022.

Ford EV trucks – F-150 Lightning

Ford F-150 Lightning sales through August 2022: 6,842

Ford F-150 Lightning Source: Ford

Ford came out swinging with its F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck. The heavy-duty EV comes loaded with all the bells and whistles of an F-series truck, except it has more storage with its 14.1 cubic feet trunk, the largest of any EV truck.

230 miles EPA estimated range with standard range battery.

320 miles EPA estimated range with extended range battery.

0 to 60 ability in less than 5 seconds (*mid-4 range).

2,000 pounds maximum payload.

10,000 pounds maximum towing capacity.

Targeted 563 horsepower with 775 foot-pounds of torque.

The F-series is Ford’s top-selling vehicle and bestselling truck in America. Meanwhile, the Lightning lives up to its name and more. After selling out initially, Ford reopened orders in August with various new features and updated prices, range, and colors.

Updated Ford F-150 Lightning MSRP prices are listed below.

Pro $46,974 XLT $59,474 XLT High $68,474 XLT High/ Extended Range $80,974 Lariat $74,474 Lariat Extended Range $85,974 Platinum Extended Range $96,874 Ford F-150 Lightning MSRP Prices

Although 6,000 EV sales may not seem like much for the first half of 2022, keep in mind Ford just released the model in April and is selling them as fast as they make them.

Perhaps, most importantly, the F-150 Lightning can act as a backup energy source with the Ford charge station pro.

Rivian R1T

Rivian R1T deliveries at the end of Q2 (ending June 30, 2022): 5,694

Rivian R1T Source: Rivian

The Ford and Amazon-backed EV start-up released its highly anticipated Rivian R1T, with the first model rolling off the production line in September 2021.

Rivian’s R1T is like nothing on the road right now, as it’s being deemed “the world’s first electric adventure vehicle.” The EV truck is designed to handle everything from city streets to the most challenging terrains.

The R1T earned Electrek’s vehicle of the year in 2021 for a reason. As Seth puts it:

This pickup truck has everything – faster than most sports cars, a roomy interior with lots of storage and extras, and it can go off-road where no other production vehicle can go.

260-400+ range depending on battery pack and motor.

AWD with towing capacity up to 11,000 pounds.

0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds.

Eight different driving modes, four for optimum road performance and another four to conquer off-roading.

Two dual motors deliver 835 horsepower and 908 foot-pounds of torque (quad motor).

Rivian discontinued its Explore package to focus on the Adventure package to speed up production. The difference is about $5,500, depending on the model and battery pack. Prices are listed below:

Dual-Motor AWD $79,000 Quad-Motor AWD $87,000 Rivian R1T Adventure prices

If you choose to upgrade to the Max battery pack, it will cost an extra $10,000. But you also get 400+ EPA range.

GMC Hummer EV

GMC Hummer EV deliveries at the end of Q2 (ending June 30, 2022): 371

Hummer EV Source: GMC

Although GMC is still in the early stages of ramping production of its EV truck, the all-electric Hummer had over 77,500 reservations in June as the pickup version sells out until 2024.

Ironically, the first Hummer was introduced in 1992, becoming known as one of the worst gas-guzzling vehicles you could drive. Rising gas prices and more efficient vehicles entering the market drove Hummer sales down as GMC discontinued the brand in 2010.

The heavy-duty truck’s revival begins in the age of electrification with the Hummer EV. The first deliveries started in December 2021, and GMC has been slow with the rollout. However, truck enthusiasts are gearing up as the backlog continues to build.

Up to 350-mile range (pickup) and 300-mile range (SUV).

Up to 1,000 HP (pickup) and 830 HP (SUV) with 11,500 foot-pounds of torque.

0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds.

Available extract mode for an extra 6″ height.

Infinity roof with modular sky panels

The price of the Hummer EV went up by $6,250 in June, as the parts and technology put into it cost more.

Hummer EV Edition 1 $110,295 Hummer EV2 $84,650 Hummer EV 2X $94,650 Hummer EV 3X $104,650 Hummer EV prices

Reservations are currently full for the first edition. However, the Hummer EV 3X is launching this fall while the 2X is coming in spring 2023; EV2 is coming in spring 2024.

What EV trucks are coming soon?

After seeing massive interest in the first edition EV trucks in 2022, automakers are racing to get them on the market.

2024 Chevy Silverado Source: Chevy

The next year we will see several new EV trucks hit the market, from legacy favorites to futuristic models like Tesla’s cybertruck. Here’s a list of future EV trucks expected to hit the market.

Tesla Cybertruck: Tesla originally planned to release its game-changing Cybertruck in 2022. But, with more important matters (like ramping Model 3 production and expanding overseas), the Cybertruck was put on the back burner. In March, Tesla said it was aiming to finish development later this year for production in 2023.

Ford Maverick and Ranger: Ford has filed trademarks for smaller EV pickup models. The automaker trademarked “Lightning” in the UK and “Thunder” in the US.

Chevy Silverado EV: The first all-electric Chevy Silverado EV will be available for orders in Fall 2023. Chevy’s EV truck will come loaded with a 400-mile range and a backup power supply.

GMC Sierra: Similar to the Silverado, the GMC Sierra is getting an electric upgrade. Though the Sierra has not been officially unveiled, GMC said it will launch with the popular Denali trim.

Toyota Tacoma EV: Toyota teased an early version of its battery-powered pickup in December 2021. Although Toyota has not technically called it the Tacoma yet, the preview looks similar in size and shape.

Other EV startups are also expecting to release their own EV trucks in the second half of 2022 and into 2023. For example, Lordstown plans to release the Lordstown Endurance, which the company expects to begin commercial production soon, with deliveries starting in Q4.

