Toyota teases electric pickup truck in new battery-electric vehicle plan

Toyota teased an upcoming electric pickup truck with an early concept vehicle at an event today about its battery-electric vehicle plan.

There was a lot of talk about how the Japanese automaker is in fact a leader in the space because it made the Prius 20 years ago. We have heard that one before.

Toyota has yet to launch a global all-electric vehicle in its lineup with the first one, the BZ4x, coming next year.

The automaker has been known for investing in hydrogen fuel cell and hybrid vehicles instead.

While most automakers now see battery-electric vehicles as the technology to clean the auto industry, Toyota only sees it as one of many options.

Today, the Japanese automaker upgraded it to “ one of the most promising options”:

Toyota announced 30 all-electric vehicles coming to the brand by 2030:

The company unveiled a lineup of concept vehicles representing those upcoming vehicles:

There’s no guarantee of those vehicles launching in North America since Toyota has been known to focus its electric vehicle efforts where regulations force them.

But there was one concept that is promising for the North American market: a Toyota electric pickup truck.

Electric pickup trucks are believed to be crucial to electrifying the US auto market, where pickup trucks are extremely popular.

GM, Ford, Tesla, Stellantis, and Rivian have all released or announced upcoming electric pickup trucks.

Toyota only unveiled this concept electric pickup truck without more details.

