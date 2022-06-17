GMC lets reservation holders customize Hummer EV ahead of $6000 price hike tomorrow

GMC has announced the start of new customization options for current reservation holders of the Hummer EV ahead of placing their official orders. Additionally, the news comes with the caveat that any Hummer EV orders placed after today will see a significant price increase to the base MSRP.

The GMC Hummer EV is a new all-electric version of the famed gas guzzler that last rolled off an assembly line in 2010. The public got its first glimpse of GMC’s Hummer EV in the fall of 2020 as part of parent company GM’s “Everybody In” electrification strategy.

At the time, GMC shared some specs and pricing that included multiple trims and unique features like the ability to “crab-walk” sideways. Additionally, we learned that GMC’s new Hummer would first debut as a pickup, followed by an SUV version in 2023.

In late December of 2021, the first deliveries of the Hummer EV pickup began arriving for reservation holders… or should we say, a reservation holder. Following GM’s Q4 2021 earnings report, we learned that GMC had delivered just one electric Hummer last year.

Deliveries have continued into 2022 as GMC ramps up its assembly lines to support its all-electric models like the GMC Hummer EV. With reservations totaling over 75,000 to date, current customers will soon be able to start customizing their Hummer EVs before their purchase.

However, any customers still considering a reservation should do so today to avoid an upcoming price increase.

Reserve your Hummer EV before price increase tomorrow

Today, GMC announced new customizations available for Hummer EV 3ˣ reservation holders, allowing them to select their desired add-ons and packages ahead of officially placing their orders.

According to the American automaker, customizable add-ons now include the following:

New exterior paint colors

Extreme Off-Road package

24-module battery pack upgrade Enables “Watts To Freedom” acceleration of 0-60mph in about 3 seconds



As always, pricing for options and packages are added on top of the base manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP). More information on available options and packaging will be available soon for EV 3ˣ customers.

Additionally, GMC shared that it will be increasing the MSRP of all new Hummer EV reservations beginning this month. According to the automaker, it currently has over 77,500 total reservations across all versions of the Hummer EV pickup and SUV.

For those current reservation holders, their MSRP is locked in. However, any new Hummer EV reservations made on or after June 18 (tomorrow) will include an increase of $6,250 increase to the base MSRP. GMC has noted the “price of commodity parts, technology and logistics” as the reason for the price hike.

