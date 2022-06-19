These new electric motorcycles are headed for Chinese police use, and then potentially the public

Electric motorcycles for police use is nothing new, and the more efficient two-wheelers solve a number of issues related to high fuel costs and improved routine maintenance. Now we’re getting a first look at a particular new model known as the CFMoto 300 GT-E that is destined for use by police in China.

The domestically-made electric motorcycle falls in the 300-400cc equivalent class and is intended to give Chinese motorcycle cops a quick and reliable electric ride for largely urban patrols.

CFMoto says the motorcycle has been “purpose-built to meet the demands of police departments across China’s mega cities”, and the specs seem to back up that claim.

It’s not designed for ultra-high speeds, but the 120 km/h (75 mph) should be plenty for urban patrols and the occasional pursuit.

The bike sports a 16.8 kW peak-rated electric motor (22 hp), which isn’t rubber melting, but should be able to pace most 300-400cc bikes and scooters thanks to the higher torque created by electric motors at startup. Few cities offer streets where speeds higher than this would be possible.

A fairly long range of 150 km (93 miles) should translate to effective urban patrols, but also bumps up the portly weight of the bike to a staggering 224 kg (494 lb). Electric motorcycles with significantly longer ranges exist, but are generally designed for both highway and city riding. The 300 GT-E, on the other hand, is designed for city use where 93 miles would be a relatively full day of riding.

The CFMoto 300 GT-E is outfitted with a 7-inch TFT display, an inverted front fork, Bosch anti-lock brakes, keyless start and of course a full siren and light package for police use.

It features a slight cruiser design with a minimalist front fairing that a should help improve its range over more naked roadster variations common in the industry.

The bike is currently destined for police use, but speculation remains that a civilian variant could follow.

Most other police electric motorcycles in the West have begun as civilian models. For example, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire has found use as a police motorcycle in both the UK and in the US, where it has been retrofitted with police hardware. Harley-Davidsons are the most commonly used motorcycles for police departments in the US, and so it makes sense that the company would seek to demonstrate its first electric motorcycle model for police use as well.

Zero’s electric motorcycles have also been commonly adopted by police departments for patrol use, including a rather humorous example where we saw one pull over a Tesla for a traffic stop in what the officer dubbed “the quietest police pursuit ever”.

Even BMW’s electric scooters are getting the police treatment, having been outfitted for patrol use with police-specific upgrades.

An officer on a police variant of the Zero DSR electric motorcycle

Cops have found even smaller electric two- and three-wheelers to be useful as well, with options ranging from electric bicycles to standing electric trikes.

Some 50 mph (80 km/h) electric bikes have been issued in police versions, though these models stretch the definition of ‘bicycles’ as they are often considered to be light electric motorcycles with vestigial pedals attached.

Those e-bikes have even been developed in military formats, with some models currently serving with the Ukrainian military in an ongoing defensive war countering the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

