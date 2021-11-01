Police are using Harley-Davidson’s electric motorcycles to patrol the COP26 climate summit

Any large public gathering is bound to draw a police presence to maintain safety and order. But at the COP26 climate summit currently underway in Scotland, the UK police are using a decidedly more environmentally appropriate form of patrol vehicle: Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire electric motorcycles.

The COP26 climate summit, also known as the United Nations Climate Change Conference UK 2021, is considered the most important climate summit to date. It serves as the first official deadline for the Paris Agreement promises made at COP21 in 2015.

To patrol the event, Police Scotland is using a fleet of specially prepared police patrol motorcycles that were converted from civilian Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles.

The LiveWires were specially outfitted by technical teams from Harley-Davidson Europe and the Scottish Harley-Davidson dealers in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

According to VisorDown, the LiveWire electric police motorcycles will spend the next couple weeks escorting VIPs at the COP26 climate summit, answering emergency calls and ensuring safety at the event.

LiveWires have a city range of just under 150 miles (240 km), meaning they should be able to operate for most of the day before needing to stop for a recharge.

And with DC fast charging available, a typical 80% recharge can be done in around 30 minutes, getting the electric motorcycles back on the beat quickly.

As explained by Police Scotland Superintendent Darren Faulds:

“Where possible we have taken measures to ensure that COP26 is policed in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. Our work to improve our sustainability has been enhanced thanks to the support of Harley-Davidson, and we welcome these electric motorcycles as an addition to our existing road policing assets to help with the delivery of a safe and secure event.”

Electric motorcycles for police use have become increasingly popular in the last few years.

BMW recently showed off a police patrol version of its latest futuristic electric motorcycle, the CE04.

Zero Motorcycles have also become popular options for police departments, with many examples found across the US.

Even militaries have begun adopting electric motorcycles for recon and patrol use, finding that the quiet, powerful motorcycles have several strategic advantages compared to gas-powered motorcycles.

