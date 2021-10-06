How much is a Tesla? Your guide to Tesla prices

You’ve read about all the improvements to emerge both inside and out each 2021 Tesla model as well as the new versions to come in 2022, and maybe you’re more than a little bit tempted. Next, reality sets in, and that age old question rears its head: “how much?” No need to click through several variations of each model on Tesla’s website, it’s all been compiled for you here.

How much is a Tesla?

The information below offers the lowest and highest price version of each trim of every 2021 Tesla model to give you the full spectrum of how little… or how much… you’ll have to spend.

Note that these prices are accurate as of publish date, but we’ll keep them updated. Bear with us as Tesla seems to change its prices often. Furthermore, all prices listed do not include the additional $1,200 destination and doc fees, or federal or state tax credits.

Tesla Model 3 – The cheapest Tesla available

As the most afforable Tesla by a decent margin, the Model 3 looks quite appealing for 2021. Its Standard Range Plus trim starts at a purchase price of $41,990 with zero upgrades, and can go as high as $56,490. The latter price includes every top feature available such as red paint, 19″ sport wheels, and full-self driving capabilities.

The Long Range Model 3 starts at $49,990 and can reach a top end price of $64,490 fully loaded.

Lastly, the Performance version of the Model 3 starts at $57,990 and can go even higher to $70,990 with the new 20″ Überturbine wheels and all other added features. Prices on the Model 3 continue to fluctuate every couple weeks.

Tesla Model Y price

As a much larger EV, Tesla’s Model Y currently comes in two different options, both of which are priced higher than the Model 3.

Earlier this year, Tesla released the long anticipated Standard Range RWD Model Y. Almost as quickly as it was implemented however, the Standard Range Model Y suddenly disappeared from Tesla’s website configurator.

Electrek later reported that the RWD Model Y will instead remain available as an “off menu” item, because Elon Musk was not satisfied with its 244 mile range.

This hidden trim offers single motor rear wheel drive at lowest price for the Model Y. It originally began at a purchase price of $39,990 before any incentives or rebates, and went as high as $57,490 all-in. To get the latest information on the RWD Model Y, it’s best to speak to Tesla directly about availability and pricing.

Another add-on that is important to point out in all of these high end prices is the seven seat interior for the Model Y. For an extra $3,000, customers are able to select the third row option as they order their new EV.

Note: This option is currently only available on the Standard Range Plus and Long Range trims.

The Model Y’s dual-motor AWD Long Range trim starts at a base price of $54,990 and can jump to $73,990 with all the fixins’. This higher price includes all the available features mentioned above.

The Model Y Performance drivetrain starts at $61,990 and increases to $75,990 when souped up (without the seven seats).

Tesla Model S price

Here’s where things really start to increase quickly. Where the newer Teslas like the Model 3 and Model Y combine performance with value, the Model S instead dominates in nearly every category, but at a much higher price point.

For example, the Model S Long Range (the EV’s least expensive trim) begins at a price of $89,990 and can currently go as high as $108,990 including add-ons like 21″ Arachnid wheels and cream interior.

Hold onto something because it’s “Plaid” time. You may have already read about how impressive the Plaid Model S is, but the only thing larger than its list of top specs is its price tag.

The Tesla Plaid Model S starts out at a cool $129,990 with zero upgrades, not even an exterior color. All in, you’re looking at purchase price of $148,990.

Originally, the Model S Plaid cost $10,000 less, alongside its more athletic sibling the Model S Plaid+. Unfortunately, Tesla nixed plans to deliver the long anticipated Plaid+ because according the Elon Musk, the standard Plaid is, “just too good” and drivers really don’t need more than 400 miles of range. As a result, the Model S Plaid saw a price jump of $10k.

Given that no current Tesla models offer better than 375 miles of range, there is still some room for improvement.

Tesla Model X price

Pound for pound, Tesla’s newly refreshed Model X SUV is the automaker’s largest and most expensive standard EV behind the Model S Plaid. With AWD dual and tri motor drivetrains to choose from.

The Model X Long Range will cost you $99,990 at the bare minimum. It then vaults up to $126,490 with added bonuses like 22″ Turbine wheels and a $6,500 up-charge for a six seat interior that includes captain’s chairs. If you prefer the seven-seat row, that will cost $3,000 less.

As for the new Plaid version of the Model X in lieu if the previous Performance trim, that starts at $119,990 and levels out at $146,490. The top end prices includes all the most expensive features.

Like the Model S, The Model X also saw an increase of $10k after the Plaid+ disappeared. New customers for the Model X are not scheduled to receive their EV until next summer, but previous reservations holders are still hoping to see deliveries before the end of 2021.

Pricing for theTesla Cybertruck

Since the Cybertruck has not rolled off the assembly line yet, the pricing is not as granular. Nevertheless, these initial numbers can still offer an idea of the starting price for each of the three drivetrains. Each price listed includes an additional $10,000 for full-self driving capabilities.

The single-motor RWD Cybertruck is currently listed on Tesla’s website at a starting price of $49,900. For the dual-motor AWD option, it’s listed at $59,900 and the tri-motor AWD will cost you $79,900.

Best believe there will be plenty of available features to add for additional monies once this behemoth hits the market in 2022.

2nd Generation Tesla Roadster

The next iteration of the Roadster was unveiled by Tesla in 2017 as an updated homage to the EV that started it all. Originally scheduled to begin production in 2020, Tesla has continuously punted the SOP of the new Roadster to focus on its other EVs.

While we know very little about what the Cybertruck will truly be capable of, we know even less about the 2nd generation Roadster.

Per Tesl’s website, the new Roadster is still available for pre-order, and it only costs $200,000. Don’t worry though, you only have to pay a fraction of that to hold your spot in line… just $50,000.

If that’s not enough, Tesla is offering what it calls its “Founder’s Series Roadster” which appears to be a limited production run costing $250,000. For this version, you have to put the full amount down within ten days of making the reservation.

Tesla’s new Roadster / Source: Tesla

What is the ‘price after potential savings’?

You may have noticed that the order page of any of Tesla’s current models lists both the “purchase price” as well as the “(price) after potential savings.” This pricing is referring to is the original purchase price minus the potential savings of driving an electric vehicle.

Tesla has compiled its own database of resources by state to help its customers calculate their potential savings before they even commit to buy. Additionally, you can tap or click the “customize” link on any Tesla model purchase page.

This multi-faceted tool helps estimate what a potential owner would spend on gas over a six year period, then subtracts it from the total. This gives prospective Tesla customers a bit of texture as to what sort of bucks they may be saving in the future by cutting the gasoline cable.

In addition to the “gas savings” tab, you can view “incentives” to check what tax credits may be available to you. That said, any state without listed tax incentives may still offer benefits. You will just need to check the list on Tesla’s dedicated incentives page, showcasing federal and state benefits with greater detail.

It’s also important to note that all incentives mostly apply to purchases by cash or loan only. Incentives for customers leasing a Tesla are currently only available in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New York and Tennessee.

How to access the “Gas Savings” and “Incentives” calcuator under “Customize” on Tesla’s website

Is it better to lease or buy?

You’ve done the research, customized your dream Tesla model, and have ballpark pricing after calculating gas savings and tax incentives in your state. Nice work.

Before you pull the trigger though, you might want to ask yourself if buying your Tesla or leasing it will be the better option. The answer varies by customer based off a multitude of different factors of which we compiled for you previously.

Wrap-up

Picking up a Tesla isn’t going to be cheap no matter how you slice it, but there’s definitely a wide range of options available to you.

From the bottom-end Model 3 at around $42k to the top-end Model S Plaid reaching $149k at its most, there’s something in this lineup for most any prospective Tesla customer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.