Tesla leaked software points to new range increase for Model Y

A new leak in Tesla’s software points to the automaker introducing a new range increase to Model Y.

The less-than-a-year-old electric SUV could get a significant bump in a range like Model 3.

Tesla only started deliveries of the Model Y earlier this year, but it already made improvements to the vehicle

Just last month, both versions of the electric SUV saw an increase in range:.

Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor: now 325 miles up from 316 miles

Tesla Model Y Performance: now 303 miles up from 291 miles

It came at the same time as Tesla officially launched the Model 3 2021 refresh with more range and features.

The older electric sedan got a bigger range increase than the bigger but younger Model Y.

We knew this range increase was coming to Model 3 thanks to Tesla hacker “Green” who spotted some new “efficiency packages” in Tesla’s software ahead of the launch of the refresh.

However, what those new “efficiency packages” really entail was never revealed and we later learned that the Model 3 range boost was also enabled through a new 82 kWh battery pack in Model 3 with new battery cells.

Now Tesla hacker “Green” managed to found out in the latest Tesla firmware update that Model Y is also getting a new “efficiency package”:

2020.44.15 firmware reveals that Model Y is also getting a new efficiency package MY_2021, higher range incoming? — green (@greentheonly) November 20, 2020

The timing and the impact on the range are still unclear, but it is expected to help increase the range of the electric SUV like it did for Model 3.

Electrek’s Take

As we previously reported, while the “efficiency package” is tied to the software, it could also likely be linked and only enabled on improved hardware.

Like Tesla’s more recent range bumps, some current recent new Model Y owners could be expecting to also take advantage of this range bump when the new software is released.

The timing of when the change was made, though, is always tough to pinpoint and therefore, it’s hard to know who exactly is going to get the new capabilities..

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

