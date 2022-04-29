Tesla reduces price of home chargers after removing the one included with new vehicles

Tesla has reduced prices on its two home chargers after removing the one included with new vehicles being delivered. The automaker also added the chargers to its online configurator to remind new buyers to get one.

Last week, we reported on Tesla removing the included mobile charger from new vehicle purchases.

Since its inception, Tesla had been including a mobile charger with every new car it delivered, but CEO Elon Musk claimed that Tesla had “usage statistics” showing that the use of the chargers was “super low.”

We did question that claim, and some data show that Tesla owners frequently use the included mobile charger. However, it looks like Tesla is going forward with the move regardless. To soften the blow, Musk had announced that Tesla would reduce the price of the mobile charger.

Tesla has now followed through with Musk’s announcement of reducing the price of the charging solutions:

The price of the mobile connector is now $200 and the Tesla Wall Connector is $400.

Tesla already had some of the best prices in the industry when it came to home charging stations, but these prices are particularly impressive, especially the Wall Connector since anything 48-amp and with Wifi connectivity generally start at at least $600.

Along with the price update, Tesla also added the charging solutions to its vehicle online configurator:

This is important, since buyers will now need to make sure they have a home charging solution when buying as they can’t rely on one being included with the vehicle.

Electrek’s Take

As we suspected when Tesla first announced this move, this might be a supply issue because the mobile charger is back ordered. Now, in the configurator, it even says that deliveries are expected between August and October.

Fortunately for Tesla, that’s also when most new orders are expected to be delivered, but it still looks like Tesla is having issues securing enough mobile chargers.

