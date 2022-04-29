Tesla reduces price of home chargers after removing the one included with new vehicles

Fred Lambert

- Apr. 29th 2022 6:29 am PT

0

Tesla has reduced prices on its two home chargers after removing the one included with new vehicles being delivered. The automaker also added the chargers to its online configurator to remind new buyers to get one.

Last week, we reported on Tesla removing the included mobile charger from new vehicle purchases.

Since its inception, Tesla had been including a mobile charger with every new car it delivered, but CEO Elon Musk claimed that Tesla had “usage statistics” showing that the use of the chargers was “super low.”

We did question that claim, and some data show that Tesla owners frequently use the included mobile charger. However, it looks like Tesla is going forward with the move regardless. To soften the blow, Musk had announced that Tesla would reduce the price of the mobile charger.

Tesla has now followed through with Musk’s announcement of reducing the price of the charging solutions:

The price of the mobile connector is now $200 and the Tesla Wall Connector is $400.

Tesla already had some of the best prices in the industry when it came to home charging stations, but these prices are particularly impressive, especially the Wall Connector since anything 48-amp and with Wifi connectivity generally start at at least $600.

Along with the price update, Tesla also added the charging solutions to its vehicle online configurator:

This is important, since buyers will now need to make sure they have a home charging solution when buying as they can’t rely on one being included with the vehicle.

Electrek’s Take

As we suspected when Tesla first announced this move, this might be a supply issue because the mobile charger is back ordered. Now, in the configurator, it even says that deliveries are expected between August and October.

Fortunately for Tesla, that’s also when most new orders are expected to be delivered, but it still looks like Tesla is having issues securing enough mobile chargers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
tesla mobile connector

tesla mobile connector

About the Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger