Quick Charge Podcast: February 15, 2020

- First VW ID3 deliveries in the UK scheduled for late March, faster than expected
- Tesla starts selling rear-heated seats on Model 3 SR and SR Plus as $300 OTA upgrade
- Climate Crisis Weekly: The decline of the penguins
- Moped-style electric bikes are in this year — these are the hottest ones
- Tesla releases “Long Range Plus” Model S/X with 390/351 mile range, new wheels
- First drive: Volvo’s 24,500lb VNR electric truck drives better than it has any right to
- Tesla vehicles confirmed to be used in Elon Musk’s Boring Company Las Vegas Loop, watch breakthrough in real time
- Porsche delivers first Taycan 4S — the less expensive version of its first electric car
- EGEB: Delta Airlines spends $1 billion to purchase carbon offsets
- Tesla announces 5% discounted TSLA stock offering price and shareholders don’t care
- Tesla is starting to add third-party charging stations to its in-car navigation
- M2S unveils updated 28mph All Terrain R750 electric bike at best price yet
- Ford will use VR to train technicians to work on all-electric Mustang Mach-E
- Tesla gives deadline to force software updates on owners who have been resisting them
