Tesla gives deadline to force software updates on owners who have been resisting them

Tesla is starting to force new software updates on owners who have been resisting them as they threaten to soon remove some functionalities.

Over-the-air software updates are arguably one of the best features of Tesla vehicles.

They bring new features, updated user interfaces, and Autopilot improvements.

However, some Tesla owners have been resisting newer software updates for a variety of different reasons.

At first, it was mainly related to Tesla’s increase ‘nerfing’ of Autopilot – meaning that they added speed limits, restricted types of roads, and added a lot of alerts to force drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel.

When these changes started to be reported, some owners decided to simply not accept newer updates when Tesla started pushing them.

Others didn’t like some of Tesla’s user interface choices in newer updates and did the same. Here’s a look at the evolution of Tesla’s UI that we released just over a year ago – pictured above.

More recently, some owners refused new software updates after Tesla issued an update that limited range and Supercharging in some older Model S vehicles “in order to protect the battery pack.”

Now it looks like those Tesla owners who have been resisting new software updates might not have much of a choice to accept them anymore.

Several Tesla owners with vehicles on older software versions are reporting having received the following in-car message from Tesla:

“The Tesla network is undergoing enhancements for increased security. In order to maintain compatibility with and access to connected vehicle features, this vehicle requires a software update to at least version 2019.40.2.3. If not updated prior to 1-MAY-2020, this vehicle may no longer be able to receive over-the-air software updates, access the Tesla Mobile App & associated features, utilize voice commands, receive streaming media content, and other connectivity dependent features may be impacted. Please install the available software update by selecting the yellow clock icon and choosing a convenient time. If you are persistently experiencing software update installation failures, please schedule a service appointment via Tesla Mobile App.”

Tesla didn’t elaborate on what security enhancements they are making with this update.

Many of the features that Tesla claims would be deactivated if they don’t update are considered essential in the Tesla ownership experience.

Electrek’s Take

Aside from the weird previously mentioned software update that limited range and Supercharging with only a vague “safety” reason from Tesla, which I still hope they are fixing, I really don’t think there’s a good reason not to accept new software updates.

I know that many people were upset about the Autopilot nerfing, but I think it did enhance safety to a certain degree.

What do you think? Are there any other legitimate reasons not to update? Let us know in the comment section below.

