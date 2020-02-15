Tesla starts selling rear-heated seats on Model 3 SR and SR Plus as $300 OTA upgrade

Tesla has started unlocking the rear heated seats on Model 3 Standard Range and Standard Range Plus as a new over-the-air upgrade.

When Tesla introduced the cheaper versions of the Model 3, Standard Range and Standard Range Plus, it introduced different levels of included interior features:

Partial Premium Interior Includes: 12-way power adjustable heated front seats

Premium seat material and trim

Upgraded audio – immersive sound

Premium Connectivity (30 days included): Satellite maps with live traffic visualization In-car internet streaming music and media Video streaming Caraoke Internet browser



Premium Interior Includes: 12-way power adjustable front and rear heated seats

Premium audio – 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound

Premium Connectivity (1 year included)

LED fog lamps

Interior floor mats

All Interiors Include: Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

Power folding, heated side mirrors

Music and media over Bluetooth ®

Custom driver profiles

When Tesla first started producing the “partial premium interior”, Tesla didn’t actually change anything and only deactivated features through software.

The rear-heated seats were actually working for the first few months of Model 3 Standard Range Plus deliveries.

Tesla eventually deactivated them, but they are now making them available as a $300 OTA upgrade (thanks to Roget for the screenshot):

Last year, Tesla introduced software upgrades available for sale through its app in just one click. The first feature available was the Acceleration Boost.

Tesla owners can now also buy Autopilot packages directly through the mobile app in just a few clicks.

It actually led to some Tesla owners unintentionally buying expensive software upgrades and not getting refunds when asked to walk back the features.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that they will address the issue.

Now they are adding rear heated seats as another upgrade that can be bought and activated through the app for $300.

Electrek’s Take

That makes sense. The hardware is there, might as well let the owner decide to activate it or not for a price.

Everyone has different needs for cars. Some people barely ever end up using the backseats and it wouldn’t be worth $300.

But if you have a family and live in the north, it might be worth $300.

It’s also interesting to see Tesla moving deeper into this concept of offering over-the-air upgrades to activate more performance or features for a price.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

