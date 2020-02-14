Porsche delivers first Taycan 4S — the less expensive version of its first electric car

Porsche has started deliveries of the Taycan 4S, the less expensive version starting at $104,000, of its new premium electric car.

In September of last year, Porsche officially launched the production version of the Taycan, its first all-electric car.

At the time, the German automaker only unveiled the two higher-end versions of the Taycan: the Turbo and Turbo S, which start at $150,000.

A few months later, Porsche unveiled a new entry-level Taycan 4S starting at $104,000.

The new version is offered with two battery pack options:

Performance battery: a 79.2kWh pack with a total output of 390kW and a 225kW charging capacity

Performance battery Plus: a 93.4kWh pack, same as Turbo, but limited to 420kW versus 560kW for Turbo versions. It has a 270kW charging capacity

The smaller battery pack results in a range of 407 km (253 miles), and the bigger one should result in 463 km (288 miles) on a single charge based on the WLTP standard.

The Taycan 4S with Performance battery Plus becomes the longest-range version of the Taycan.

Porsche started Taycan deliveries over the last few months, but it only delivered the two more expensive Turbo versions of the performance electric car.

Now we learn that the German automaker started Taycan 4S deliveries.

A Taycan forum member reported on his delivery at the Porsche factory yesterday:

Today I was in Stuttgart and picked up my new Taycan 4S baby directly from where it was born at the Porsche factory. After driving home I can tell all the other Taycan enthusiasts here in this forum: Expect nothing less than your wildest dreams come true as soon as you drive your own Taycan!

He shared a gallery of pictures of his brand-new Taycan 4S:

Electrek’s Take

That’s a good-looking car.

We test-drove the Taycan Turbo S, and we were impressed by the vehicle. It’s not very efficient for an electric car, but I think many buyers can get over that.

The good news is that the 4S is more efficient, and it’s also cheaper.

I think that’s where Porsche will sell some volume. Maybe not Tesla Model S volume from 2014-2015, but I think it can be very competitive with Tesla’s current Model S volumes, at least until Tesla releases significant updates to its top-of-the-line sedan.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.