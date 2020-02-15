First VW ID3 deliveries in the UK scheduled for late March, faster than expected

Alan Day Group, a network of three UK dealerships, says that the first 35 all-electric Volkswagen ID3 cars will arrive around March 28 or 29. That’s according to ThisIsMoney.com, a financial website. The report also indicates that the waiting list for the ID3 has 20,000 customers in the UK alone.

If the latest news proves accurate, it would contradict previous reports that deliveries won’t begin until the summer. Also, Volkswagen said as recently as December that it had a total of 30,000 ID3 pre-orders for all of Europe.

Prices for the ID3 will start with an attractive price around €30,000 ($32,500) for the debut version with 261 miles of range, according to ThisIsMoney. There will be three battery-size choices in Europe: 48-kWh, 55-kWh, and 62-kWh, providing WLTP-certified ranges of 205, 261, and 342 miles respectively. The ID3 hatch will not be sold in the US.

The financial publication reported that an allocation of 1,500 ID3s is expected in the UK next month. Nick Wells, head of business at the Alan Day Group, said the entire allotment was already pre-sold.

“To sell 1,500 from a range that hasn’t even hit the market yet is unprecedented and suggests we are on the cusp of an electric vehicle revolution.” “Nowadays people – particularly the under 30s market ­– want to do their bit for the environment and we often hear people saying buying an electric vehicle is the first step in becoming more environmentally aware.”

There have been recent reports of Volkswagen having problems with battery supplies and the ID3’s software – both of which were expected to delay the first shipments.

There are similar bottlenecks in battery supply reported by Audi, Jaguar, and Mercedes-Benz. However, VW made changes to its battery-purchasing plan over those concerns about supply from Samsung, as Bloomberg reported last May.

VW selected LG Chem, Samsung, and SK Innovation Co. as battery suppliers for Europe – and CATL for China. VW later added SK Innovation as a partner for North America as well, starting in 2022.

Electrek’s Take

Volkswagen has a lot riding on the success of the ID3. It’s the first model to be introduced from the carmaker’s ID lineup of electric cars, all built on new dedicated electric platforms. The ID3 will also provide significant help for VW to meet EU CO2-emission targets.

Unfortunately, news about the first ID3 deliveries is all over the map. In September, Volkswagen announced that deliveries wouldn’t until summer 2020, about 7 months after production began. At that time, VW told us:

“We won’t rush things and will ramp up production step by step. Furthermore, we will launch the ID3 almost simultaneously in 30 European countries. That is only possible with pre-produced volumes, especially since we already have more than 30,000 reservations.”

The spokesperson added that VW is still “fully committed to the goal of producing and selling about 100,000 MEB vehicles in 2020.” The ID Crozz, the first of the new wave of VW electric vehicles to come to the United States, will also be built on the MEB platform.

After a series of negative (although contradictory) reports about VW’s rollout of EVs, it’s good to see evidence that at least the first wave of deliveries is happening faster than expected. By most accounts, the company is being proactive about battery supplies, which can’t be said for some competitors.

Of course, 1,500 deliveries to the UK are only a trickle of what’s expected for Europe. And we won’t know for sure about those deliveries happening in late March until we see the keys handed over to the first customers. That event, when it occurs, will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Volkswagen.

