M2S unveils updated 28mph All Terrain R750 electric bike at best price yet

Just in time to get an early jump on spring riding weather, North Carolina-based electric bicycle company M2S Bikes has just unveiled its latest e-bike. The updated 2020 model year All Terrain R750 doesn’t just offer new upgrades this year; it also comes with the lowest price yet for the popular e-bike.

The All Terrain R750 has long been M2S Bikes’ best-selling model, offering 4-inch fat tires, a 750W rear hub motor capable of 28 mph (45 km/h), 768Wh battery, and 180mm Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, all for $1,599.

So when it came time to update the bike for the 2020 edition, M2S Bikes’ owner Eric Crews sought to improve upon what customers enjoyed about the bike.

For starters, the bike is getting an improved and adjustable air suspension fork as well as new tire options. There will be a new 4.5-inch extra-fat tire with aggressive off-road tread, as well as a milder 3-inch tire with a less aggressive tread. While the former will be better for those looking to ride on more varied terrain, the latter is said to provide up to 20% better range on road surfaces.

Speaking of range, the updated All Terrain R750 is getting three new battery options. The 48V batteries are available in 12.8Ah (615Wh), 16Ah (768Wh) and 21Ah (1,000Wh) options. The batteries are expected to provide between 20-35 miles of range on the low end, and 30-75 miles on the high end, depending upon factors like terrain, surface quality, throttle versus pedal-assist usage, etc.

The All Terrain R750 will be offered in multiple frame sizes as well as a step-through frame option to fit the widest range of rider heights. The frames use a new design and feature brushed welds for a higher-quality finish. A new full-color display and updated accessories including racks, fenders, and lights round out the upgrade list.

The 2020 All Terrain R750 will begin at just $1,299, and to place a pre-order, riders will need to put down a $299 deposit. To launch the 2020 All Terrain R750, M2S is going back to its roots by taking pre-order deposits via Kickstarter. The company got its start with a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2016 for its first electric bike, followed by several more models as the company grew.

As M2S Bikes’ founder and CEO Eric Crews explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

Thanks to the success of our previous campaigns and the backers who supported us initially, we’ve been able to grow M2S Bikes into the highly successful company it is today. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to those customers, many of whom we still call friends to this day. Now, with the launch of this new campaign, we’re looking forward to bringing on a new customer base who is interested in joining the electric bike revolution. By doing so, these customers will also be helping us take the next step in our growth process and help us scale up our production. The ultimate goal of this campaign is to deliver the best quality bikes at the best possible price point and get as many people as possible out of their cars and onto bikes. We truly believe that bikes make the world a better place, and we’re excited to continue to push the possibilities of what electric bikes have to offer.

Customers will be able to make the final payment for the difference on the M2S Bikes website ahead of delivery, which is expected in May of this year. The $1,299 price won’t stick around, though, and is only available on Kickstarter. So make sure you factor that in if you want to grab one of these bikes for a discount.

Electrek’s Take

I’m really optimistic about the price direction of the e-bike market. Recent e-bike launches such as the Ride1Up 700 Series and now the updated M2S All Terrain R750 show that companies can offer fast, powerful e-bikes with nicely specced components while getting dangerously close to the magical $1,000 mark.

It also shows that there is increasing pressure on industry leaders such as Rad Power Bikes in this price range. They have long offered the RadRover as a fun and affordable fat tire e-bike. But at $1,499, without offering some of these nice features like hydraulic disc brakes or a full-color screen, you have to wonder if Rad has anything up their sleeve to compete with these new offerings like the 2020 All Terrain R750.

I just reviewed another one of M2S Bikes’ rides, the All Terrain M600 Full Suspension, and found it to be an awesome ride. While the R750 uses a different motor and frame style, the company’s build quality speaks volumes. See that review video below:

The Kickstarter angle is an interesting one, but we’ve seen this time and time again with e-bike companies leveraging the hype train of crowdfunding sites. I will say that I like the smaller deposit plan that M2S is going with. That means customers are likely to feel less put out than traditional pre-order campaigns that charge the full price upfront and then leave riders waiting on their bikes for months.

