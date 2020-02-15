Moped-style electric bikes are in this year — these are the hottest ones

Moped-style electric bikes are everywhere this year as companies rush to launch fun-sized e-bikes reminiscent of the 1980s minibike craze. Most offer motorbike-sized wheels, a sporty ride stance, and even seating for two riders.

Major e-bike manufacturers have hopped on board to offer up new and interesting models for 2020. Here are the best options on the market now.

Super73 electric bikes

While not the first in the category, California-based Super73 played a major role in establishing the retro-styled electric minibike craze over the last few years.

After rolling out one of the first of this style of electric bike, the company now offers a wide range of models from budget-friendly entries to high-end (and high-priced) e-bikes.

In fact, they recently unveiled their flagship Super73 R-Series that offers full suspension, new 5-inch extra-wide tires, 75 mile (120 km) range and a host of other upgrades. Be prepared to pay handsomely for that one, though, with prices ranging from $2,995 to $3,495 for the 28+ mph, 2kW e-bikes.

On the other end of the spectrum, Super73 also offers the entry level Super73-Z1 model. It gets you started with the classic style e-bike for just $1,250, though this models lacks some of the fancier features like hydraulic brakes or the more powerful motor found in Super73’s higher-end models.

The new Super73-S2 was recently revealed as a mid-level option in the company’s lineup. It offers the same 2kW of peak power, but in a hardtail format with just front suspension.

The Super73-S2 is largely an upgrade over the existing Super73-S1, which is now on sale for just $1,899. I reviewed that bike this past summer, and you can see the video below:

RadRunner from Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes is a Seattle-based e-bike company. They presented their first entry in this category of e-bikes late last year with the RadRunner.

The step-through utility bike offers a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h), a 750W rear hub motor, and a range of between 25-45 miles (45-72 km).

Between the bench seat and the optional foot pegs, the RadRunner is great for carrying a passenger (or two passengers, as I discovered with my nephews).

And the best part? It’s priced at only $1,299 with free shipping!

Check out my review video of the RadRunner below:

Juiced Bikes

Another California-based e-bike Company, Juiced Bikes, has a couple of interesting offerings in the minibike/moped-style e-bike range.

The first is the Scrambler series of e-bikes. Juiced offers two versions of the Scrambler, including the Camp Scrambler for off-roaders and the City Scrambler for commuters. They feature similar setups but are optimized for different terrains. Both are priced at $1,599, which is a great deal when you check out the specs.

For that price you get a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h), a 750W motor, 676Wh battery, spring-suspension fork, 180mm rotor hydraulic disc brakes, 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, and a 1,000 lumen headlight. Not too shabby!

But Juiced has another interesting offering as well known as the Scorpion. It leans more heavily on the moped end of the spectrum than the minibike side of things, but offers many similarly good specs. You also get that 28 mph (45 km/h) top speed, a 750W motor, 676Wh battery, spring suspension fork, 180mm rotor hydraulic disc brakes, and 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, but you also get rear coilover suspension, a brighter 2,000 lumen headlight, and a tail light.

And all of those extra features only add $100 to the price, bringing it to $1,699.

Of course, if that still isn’t enough for you, there’s also the even more extreme HyperScorpion. It upgrades to a 1,000W motor in a mag wheel, 30+mph (48+ km/h) top speed, a nearly 1 kWh battery, and a few other bells and whistles that all help scoot the price up to $2,399.

ONYX RCR electric moped

The ONYX RCR is a bit different than the other bikes on this list. Essentially, it’s nearing light electric motorcycle level.

With a top speed of 60 mph (96.5 km/h), it can blow away any other e-bike on this list. And with its 5.4kW (7.2 hp) rear hub motor, it’s likely going to be the first off the line as well.

The ONYX RCR features front and rear suspension, a moped-style seat, a large headlight with vintage vibes, and an even larger 1.6kWh battery that offers up to 75 miles (120 km) of range.

However, the RCR is also a bit pricier, as you’d expect with a spec sheet like that. It comes with a price tag of $3,899.

Monday Motorbikes electric mopeds

Monday Motorbikes offers a few different models of electric mopeds. The Gen7 is their original design and can hit speeds of up to 45 mph (72 km/h).

However, the company recently released the Gateway model as a slimmed-down version with specs that are more approachable to the average rider. The standard model Gateway can hit speeds of 28 mph (45 km/h) while the Gateway Booster can hit a top speed of 35 mph (56 km/h).

Those two models will set you back $1,435 and $2,099, respectively.

More on the horizon

As the popularity of electric mopeds continues to grow, new entries are bound to hit the market.

We’re already seeing similar options in the sharing market, such as the Bird Cruiser and a similar model offered by Scoot, a subsidiary of Bird.

Who knows what we’ll see next, but it’s sure to be exciting!

Let us know what your favorite model is in the comments section below.

