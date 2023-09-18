Here’s a look at the first Jeep, Dodge, and Ram EVs set to arrive next year

Stellantis, the parent company behind Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Chrysler, and others, is set to release several new all-electric vehicles next year to kick off its EV campaign. Here’s a look at the first EVs due out next year.

Stellantis to launch EV offensive in 2024

Although later than much of the competition, Stellantis will launch its first electric cars for four brands next year.

Under its Dare Forward 2030 strategy, the auto giant aims for 50% of total US sales (100% in Europe) to be electric by 2030. The plans include several brands going all-electric, including Alfa Romeo by 2027 and Chrysler by 2028.

Despite this, the company’s first all-electric vehicle in the US, the Ram ProMaster EV, will debut later this year. Next year, Stellantis will ramp things up with the first EVs from Jeep, Dodge, and Fiat.

Fiat will kick things off next year with its new 500e launching early next year. The Fiat 500e is the brand’s top-selling electric car in Europe, and CEO Oliver Francois believes it can also make a mark in the US.

Fiat’s new 500e (Source: Stellantis)

Ram 1500 REV electric pickup

Ram’s first electric pickup, the Ram 1500 REV, is due out in late 2024 to take on Ford’s F-150 Lightning and upcoming Chevy Silverado EV.

2025 Ram 1500 REV electric truck (Source: Ram)

CEO Carlos Tavares vows Ram’s electric truck will “outperform all competitors” in range, towing, payload, and charge time.

The Ram 1500 REV will be built on the Stellantis STLA large frame with dual 250 kW electric motors providing up to 654 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. Ram says its pickup will be able to tow up to 14,000 lbs and payloads of up to 2,800 lbs.

All-electric 2025 RAM 1500 REV (Source: RAM)

It will be offered in two battery options – 168 kWh or 229 kWh. The former has a 350-mile targeted range, while the latter aims for 500 miles. Ram also claims the EV truck can add around 110 miles of range in 10 minutes with 800 V fast charging.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT

Dodge will also dive into the EV era next year after showing us a sneak peek of what to expect with the Charger Daytona SRT Concept.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept (source: Stellantis)

The automaker calls it “the future of electrified muscle,” with patent-pending features like front aerodynamic wings, an “exhaust” noise system, and multi-speed transmission with electro-mechanical shifting.

The concept is powered by a new 800 V Banshee propulsion system that Dodge says will outperform the brand’s famed SRT Hellcat engine in all key measures.

Dodge’s Charger Daytona SRT features a three-point Fratzog badge that originated on Dodge muscle cars in the ’60s and ’70s. The return represents Dodge’s electrified future and commitment to its performance heritage.

Jeep

Jeep will launch its first electric vehicles in the US next year, including the Recon and Wagoneer S.

The rugged SUV brand revealed three all-electric models set to hit the market. The first was the Avenger, released in Europe earlier this year.

Jeep Recon (Source: Stellantis)

Next up will be the Recon and Wagoneer S, poised to hit the US market next year. The Recon will be a “rugged and fully capable electric SUV” inspired by the Jeep Wrangler. Like the Wrangler, the Recon will feature options like removable doors and windows.

We caught a sneak peek of the 2024 Recon Moab 4xe after images leaked out of a dealer event in Las Vegas.

Jeep Recon Moab 4xe (source: Jeep Recon Forum)

Jim Morrison, head of Jeep North America, said the upcoming Recon “has the capability to cross the mighty Rubicon Trail,” known as one of the hardest off-road trails in the US.

Perhaps, more importantly, Morrison claimed you will also be able to “reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back to town and recharge.”

Jeep Wagoneer S (Source: Stellantis)

The next electric Jeep arriving will be the Wagoneer S. Jeep’s premium electric SUV has targetted 400 miles range, 600 hp, and a 0 to 60 mph time in around 3.5 seconds.

What’s Next?

Looking ahead, other Stellantis brands, including Chrysler, will continue the offensive with its first all-electric crossover due out in 2025.

Ram is expected to release a smaller electric pickup that’s expected to launch around 2026. Dodge also has an electric crossover expected out in early 2026.

According to AutoForecast Solutions (via Automotive News), Dodge may also launch a four-door electric charger in the near future. Meanwhile, the iconic Challenger will likely get an electric upgrade over the next year or so.