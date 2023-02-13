Check out the first images of the 2025 Ram 1500 REV all-electric pickup

Ram Trucks revealed its first electric pickup, the Ram 1500 REV, in production form for the first time in a bizarre super bowl ad. Check out the first images of it below.

Ram 1500 REV images revealed for the first time

After hyping its first electric truck for several months, claiming it would “outperform all competitors” regarding range, towing, payload, and charge time,” Ram finally revealed its concept to the world in January at CES 2023.

Ram showed several features of the concept model, including shadow mode (which follows the user as they walk in front of the vehicle), several cabin modes, an exterior projector, and even an autonomous robot charger.

We already knew the name of the production version, thanks to a trademark filing last year, but Ram made it official earlier last week.

The Ram 1500 REV will sit on parent company Stellantis’s STLA frame designed for larger vehicles, featuring more legroom and comfort than the 2023 Ram 1500.

During Super Bowl Sunday, Ram finally gave us a glimpse of the production version of the Ram 1500 REV as the automaker takes the next step in its electrified journey. Here are the first images of the Ram 1500 BEV.

Ram 1500 REV (Source: Stellantis)

The Ram 1500 BEV debuted during a weird Super Bowl ad that “addresses any potential concerns about EV truck ownership” titled “premature electrification,” alluding to the idea buyers should wait for their new electric truck to come out… in at least another year.

Production of the new electric Ram truck is slated for next year, with reservations now open on their website. For $100, potential buyers can secure their spot to pre-order through their Rev insider+ program.

Electrek’s Take

It’s exciting to see truckmakers aggressively targeting the electric market. However, it is a stretch for Ram to think they are starting something revolutionary with their electric truck, as the name implies.

Several fully electric trucks are already on the market right now that are in high demand, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T.

In fact, Ford is already “deep in development” with its next-generation electric pickup and EV platform designed to simplify the manufacturing and sales process, something the automaker has learned by building electric vehicles for several years now.

When Ram finally introduces its truck to the market, there will be several others to choose from as well. For the company to outperform all the competitors as it says it will, the Ram 1500 BEV will need to be something special.

I don’t doubt there will be fans of the Ram electric truck because of how the brand resonates with its buyers, but Ram will likely hit a learning curve well after others have learned the ins and outs.

What do you guys think of Ram’s first electric truck? Does it have what it takes to overthrow the Lightning and R1T? Let us know what you think in the comments.