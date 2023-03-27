Jeep shows off its Recon Moab 4xe electric vehicle concept to dealers [Images]

Jeep is preparing to launch several new fully electric vehicles in the US within the next few years, including the Recon 4xe and Wagoneer S. The EV concepts were recently shown at a dealer’s conference for the first time in person. Check out the images below.

New images reveal Jeep’s first EV, the Recon Moab 4xe

Under the Stellantis umbrella of brands with Dodge and Ram Trucks, Jeep revealed it would aim for 50% of sales in the US to be all-electric by 2030 as part of the company’s Dare Forward 2030 plan.

Jeep says it plans to become the leader in zero-emission SUVs by carrying the four virtues it values most to the EV era, including freedom, adventure, authenticity, and passion.

The rugged SUV maker is transitioning its iconic 4×4 technology for an electric future with 4xe. Jeep says its 4xe electric technology is more powerful than its predecessor, with superior on-demand torque for instant acceleration and rock/hill climbing.

The first Jeep set to be launched in North America is the Recon 4xe, which is inspired by its legendary Wrangler name. Jeep (Stellantis) held an event at the MGM in Las Vegas, where it showed off the EV concepts in person. Here are the first images of the Recon EV concept posted on Jeep Recon Forum.

Jeep says its Recon 4xe model will have everything the 4×4 lineup offers, only with zero emissions and more power and capability than ever. The concept features aggressive off-road tires, traction management, tow hooks, and removable doors/windows for an open-air feel.

The Recon Moab is expected to be the top trim option based on the concepts badge that you can see in the images above.

Head of Jeep North America says the “all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon has the capability to cross the mighty Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging off-road trails in the U.S., and reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back to town and recharge.”

Production of the Recon electric vehicle is expected to start in 2024, with the first models available by the following year.

The next EV model due will be the premium Wagoneer S, an electric upgrade to its upscale SUV. The Wagoneer S will come fully loaded, according to the automaker, with 400 hp and up to 400 miles of range on a single charge.

Jeep claims the Grand Wagoneer S is designed to go from New York City to Toronto with an estimated 500-mile range.

Reservations will begin later this year, with the electric Wagoneer also going into production in 2024.