Geely launches new outdoors lifestyle marque Radar Auto to produce electric pickups, SUVs, and ATVs

Rivian did it first, Ford did it the biggest, and now China is next. Geely Auto is entering the nascent electric pickup truck segment with an entirely new brand called Radar Auto. The new outdoors-centric marque officially launched today along with images of its flagship EV called the RD6. In addition to electric pickups, Radar also has plans for SUVs and ATVs.

Geely Auto is the automotive subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd, aka Geely. The group is one of the top 10 largest automotive manufacturers in China and is the parent company to several EV brands we cover regularly, including JIDU, Lotus, Volvo Cars, and ZEEKR.

Geely also co-owns Polestar along with Volvo. And, let’s not forget Maple and Farizon Auto – the list goes on. In November of 2021, we covered news out of China that Geely Auto had established an independent pickup truck marque out of the Geely Commercial Vehicle Group.

At the time, the new brand was unnamed, but Geely insiders revealed that the company was looking to benchmark Rivian as the new pickup standard and deliver an all-electric truck of its own. This initial electric truck would then be followed by additional EV offerings, all aimed toward the premium segment in China.

Radar Auto is the official name of this new brand, and we now have a glimpse of its first all-electric pickup.

Source: Geely/Radar Auto







Introducing Radar Auto and the RD6 electric pickup truck

According to a press release from Geely Holding Group today, Radar Auto has officially launched as the conglomerate’s latest all-electric brand. The name reportedly stands for “Rational, Alone, Discovery, Accompany, and Romantic,” but Geely has not confirmed that. We’d personally like to double check the translation on that acronym.

According to the release, Radar launches as an independent brand with its own R&D facility in Hangzhou and a fully equipped EV production facility in Zibo, Shandong. That being said, the Radar brand still exists within the wider Geely Holding Group family, ensuring its team has access to all vehicle technologies and shared components for EVs, including Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA).

Radar’s launch begins with the RD6, an all-electric pickup designed with the help of British design veteran, and Geely Auto EVP of design, Peter Horbury. He shared some thoughts on the new brand and its future beyond the RD6:

The Radar product portfolio is focused on electric pick-up trucks and SUVs, this direction challenges us to mix functionality and usability with aesthetic form. Our aim is to let Radar users expand their horizons and explore nature in a sustainable way.

So far, all we really know about the RD6 is that it will come in single and dual motor options, it will have a frunk, plugs in the rear bed, and will offer considerable cargo space thanks to the SEA platform.

Similar to outdoors-centric brand Rivian, Radar Auto is already planning a social lifestyle sub-brand to connect EV owners with one other, other brands, and the great outdoors. Per the release:

Engaging closely with users, Radar is also introducing a lifestyle sub-brand, Radar Weekends that focuses on the outdoors lifestyles and will cooperate with different partners to create a fun, diverse outdoors ecosystem. Radar Weekends will work with camping equipment brand, NatureHike to develop a variety of outdoor camping accessories for the brand’s vehicles. In addition, Radar has also partnered with National Geographic China for a program to Protect Nature’s Wonders which promotes the concept of leaving no trace behind when adventuring in the great outdoors.

According to Geely, the RD6 electric pickup will begin production and deliveries in China in Q4 of 2022. No word yet on what type of EV model will follow the RD6 or when we will see that electric ATV. Stay tuned as we learn more.

