Rivian will install a wind turbine to power new R1 electric vehicles’ first charge

Rivian plans to install a 2.8 megawatt wind turbine on the east side of its Normal, Illinois, manufacturing plant. The wind turbine will provide clean energy to charge new R1 vehicles for the first time.

Rivian has partnered with Charlottesville, Virginia-based renewable energy company Apex Clean Energy to develop and construct the new wind turbine, which will be capable of generating nearly 10 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year – enough to power 890 US households.

It will be less than 510 feet tall, with white, non-reflective blades. Rivian notes its low anticipated noise:

Sound is estimated to average 35 decibels and reach a maximum of 42 decibels – about the level of a refrigerator.

Over its 25-year lifetime, the turbine will avoid around 177,000 tons of CO2 emissions – the equivalent of taking around 34,000 gas vehicles off the road for a year.

Rivian submitted a permit application to the town of Normal in June, and the town planning commission will consider the application this summer.

Earlier in 2022, the automaker installed a 783-kilowatt solar canopy at the plant’s outbound charging yard that’s scheduled to begin generating electricity later this summer.

Rivian has pledged to reach net zero by 2040.

Photo: Rivian

