EVgo announces Toyota bZ4X customers will receive one year of free EV fast charging

US public charging network, EVgo, has announced a commercial agreement with Toyota Motor North America to provide upcoming bZ4X customers with one year of free charging on its network. Toyota is EVgo’s latest automotive partner as it looks to continue to expand its public charging network and expedite EV adoption for US consumers.

Toyota sits as the world’s top selling automaker, having sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2021, despite taking a dramatically slow approach to BEV innovation. We can talk all day about what Toyota has done to inhibit EV adoption, but it has recently come around to idea.

Late last year, the company committed to 100% zero-emission sales in Europe by 2035, and it is erecting an EV battery factory in the US. While Toyota has recently been teasing the public of a future that includes a BEV pickup and an electric lineup from its Lexus sub-brand, it will be its bZ4X that will arrive first.

Toyota unveiled the bZ4X last October, kicking off the Japanese automaker’s “bZ” branding that stands for “beyond zero.” This initial vehicle will be the first to arrive on Toyota’s BEV dedicated platform and represents the start of its electrification strategy.

When the bZ4X hits roads later this year, we now know that Toyota customers in the US will be able to take advantage of free charging from EVgo.

Toyota customers receive a year of free charging with bZ4X

EVgo announced its latest OEM collaboration in a recent press release, sharing some details of its network’s progress in North America. Most recently, EVgo announced a similar partnership with Subaru for its upcoming Solterra EV.

According to EVgo, its 800 public fast-charging locations and over 1,200 Level 2 charging stalls across 35 states have helped power over 280 million EV miles to date. All powered by 100% renewable energy. Toyota customers driving the new bZ4X will soon be able to take advantage if this network as well. EVgo Chief Commercial Officer, Jonathan Levy, spoke to the commercial agreement with Toyota:

We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Toyota to get more drivers to go electric. EVgo is excited to create an exemplary customer experience for Toyota’s bZ4X drivers out of the gate and this business deal is a testament to the confidence partners have in the reliability and scale of our charging solutions.

EVgo states that consumers who purchase or lease a new 2023 Toyota bZ4X will receive one year of unlimited free charging at all public fast charging stations on its network. All free charging can be done through the Toyota app, where drivers can also locate nearby EVgo charging stations. Christopher Yang, Vice President, EV Charging Solutions, Toyota Motor North America, also spoke about this charging opportunity with EVgo:

The arrival of our all-electric bZ4X marks an important step in our commitment towards electrifying 70% of our fleet by 2030. We want our bZ4X customers to enjoy a high-quality ownership experience that is as seamless and worry-free as possible. Collaborating with EVgo, the nation’s largest public fast charging network, will help provide bZ4X owners with access to a fast, reliable charge where and when they need it

Toyota’s bZ4X EV is expected to arrive in the US sometime in mid-2022, following its initial release in Japan. More details about pricing and availability are expected to be released in the coming months.

