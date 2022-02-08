Subaru opens reservations for Solterra EV and announces a charging partnership with EVgo

Subaru of America will officially begin taking reservations today for its upcoming Solterra. For $250 down, customers can select their preferred Subaru retailer, trim, and exterior color. Additionally, the automaker shared that Solterra customers will be able to take advantage of a new partnership with EVgo, offering access to its 46,000 charging locations across the US.

Subaru is a Japanese automaker with nearly seventy years of experience in combustion vehicles. While it remains a smaller brand compared to some of the other competitors we cover, Subaru has a devoted fanbase of drivers of varying interests.

The automaker has established a reputation of delivering dependable all-wheel drive and off-road capabilities with vehicles like its Outback and Forester, for those who enjoy exploring the outdoors. At the same time, Subaru sells affordable, sportier designs that can come turbocharged like the WRX.

Despite advertising itself as a long-term, family-friendly vehicle brand for those who enjoy exploring the planet, Subaru does not currently sell electrified vehicles aside from a Crosstrek hybrid. That began to change in May of 2021, when the automaker began teasing its first all-electric vehicle.

By fall, we had seen our first glimpse of the Solterra, which was soon followed by further details like an estimated range of 220 miles. Although pricing has not been shared, we do know the Solterra is expected to begin deliveries in the US sometime in the middle of this year.

Following Subaru’s latest announcement, consumers can now reserve their own EV, and can expect access to a huge public charging network.

Source: Subaru of America

Solterra reservations begin today ahead of summer deliveries

The latest Solterra news was shared by Subaru of America in a recent press release, sharing the details on how consumers can now make their own reservations. Subaru’s reservation system for the Solterra electric SUV opens at 12 p.m. EST today.

Additionally, future Solterra drivers will have access to EVgo’s public charging network, as Subaru has formed a partnership with the company. EVgo is the first public EV charging network to be completely powered by renewable energy in the US.

Solterra reservation holders will soon be able to utilize 800 public fast-charging locations and over 1,200 Level 2 charging stalls across 35 states. The Solterra EV on the other hand, will be available for sale in all 50 states.

Solterra reservations are available with a refundable deposit of $250. According to Subaru, reservation holders can expect final orders, pricing, availability, and financing to be agreed upon with a Subaru retailer between April and May of this year. Solterra deliveries will begin this summer.

